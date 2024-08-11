Five-star hotel in M’sia allegedly has dark brown tap water, guest suffers sore & itching throat

Five-star hotel in Malaysia reported to have dark brown tap water

On Saturday (10 Aug), a Malaysian influencer and entrepreneur took to Instagram to criticise a five-star hotel in Malacca for having dark brown tap water.

However, 35-year-old Aleeya Zailan did not reveal the name of the hotel.

According to Ms Zailan, her throat felt sore and itchy after brushing her teeth at the hotel, prompting her to check the water.

Guest concerned about potential diseases

In her Instagram posts, Ms Zailan shared videos showing two sinks and a bathtub filling with water the colour of tea.

She mentioned that the water had given her a sore throat and expressed concern that it could potentially cause “a very dangerous disease”.

“My heart is not at peace when our children have bathed in this dirty water,” she wrote, questioning, “How can something like this happen in a world-famous hotel?”

Ms Zailan added she was not the only one who encountered this issue as her family members and staff also witnessed it in her room.

Problem has been ongoing since last year

Following her posts, some netizens accused Ms Zailan of seeking publicity by spreading a story about the five-star hotel, MStar reported.

She addressed these the following day, saying she does not need publicity since her business, a cosmetic brand, is already well-known internationally.

Instead, she wanted to make the situation known so the hotel would take responsibility and improve its quality of service.

As a native of Malacca, Ms Zailan expressed her concern about the potential impact on the state’s image if tourists experienced similar issues.

She also mentioned receiving many messages from others who had faced the same problem, saying the issue had been ongoing since last year.

