‘He said I ruined his life’: S’porean influencer Darshen breaks silence on fallout with Dr Samuel, who allegedly ghosted him

Singaporean influencer Darshen opens up about ending relationship with collaborator Dr Samuel

Singaporean influencer and content creator Darshen has revealed that he and Dr Samuel are no longer in contact, months after netizens began speculating about their relationship.

Speaking during a livestream on Sunday (1 March), the 31-year-old confirmed that the pair — who previously went viral for their videos together — have parted ways.

The duo had never publicly clarified the nature of their relationship despite ongoing rumours online.

‘He didn’t get respected as a doctor’

During the livestream, which was recorded and reshared on TikTok by user @roronoafujo, Darshen said their fallout stemmed from Dr Samuel feeling that he “didn’t get respected as a doctor”.

“So he said that I kind of ruined his life, and that was very hard to swallow,” Darshen shared.

Prior to the livestream, Darshen had posted several TikTok videos hinting at tension between them.

Their last video together was uploaded on 2 Jan, with subsequent posts flooded with comments asking about Dr Samuel’s whereabouts.

Notably, on 2 Mar, Darshen posted a video of himself walking alone in Paris with the onscreen text saying,”Talked abt going to Paris tgt but now it’s only me.”

Darshen emphasised that their conversation had taken place privately and was never meant to be made public.

“That was something nobody really knows. I never really addressed it in my videos, and I don’t think I want to address it in my videos,” he said.

Describing the livestream as “a very small, intimate group”, he added:

I guess you guys know the secret is out.

Darshen says he was ‘ghosted’ after fallout

Darshen went on to say he felt “hurt very deeply” following the fallout, alleging that Dr Samuel later “ghosted” him and “disappeared” from his life entirely.

“I felt that it was very unfair,” he said.

According to Darshen, Dr Samuel had hoped to benefit from the visibility and popularity that came with their joint content.

“When it didn’t go according to the way he wanted, he said I ruined his life,” he added.

The influencer maintained that he had initially kept the matter within his inner circle and had no intention of airing it publicly.

Previously went viral with ‘My Name is Darshen’ video

The pair first met in April 2023 and frequently collaborated on content.

Their popularity peaked after a Europe trip in April 2025, which sparked the viral “My name is Darshen” trend.

In the videos, Dr Samuel was often portrayed as the meticulous planner, while Darshen played the carefree partner who happily tagged along.

As they began posting more regularly together, speculation grew over whether they were romantically involved or simply close friends creating couple-style content.

Netizens divided over what really happened

Clips from the livestream later circulated online, drawing mixed reactions.

Some commenters said they could see both sides of the situation, but felt it was unfair to “abandon a friend” after willingly participating in the collaboration.

“The real issue is society caring more about Samuel’s personal life than his professional skills,” one user wrote.

Others, however, questioned whether the pair had ever been in a genuine relationship.

One commenter suggested they may have been “friends who decided to gain popularity by pretending to be an internet couple”, adding that when things deteriorated, “Samuel decided he wanted out”.

Another user speculated that the fallout may have coincided with declining views, claiming that Darshen had benefited more from the partnership and was now struggling as engagement dipped.

They added that he should “find peace and move on”, maintaining that the two “were not in a relationship”.

MS News has reached out to both Darshen and Dr Samuel for comment.

Featured image adapted from @kdarshen on TikTok and TikTok, and @roronoafujo on TikTok.