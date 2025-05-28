Redditor asks if they would date S’porean woman with millionaire parents, netizens say ‘why not marry her?’

Redditor asks if netizens would date Singaporean woman with millionaire parents

A Reddit question posted on 26 May has gone viral on r/asksingapore after a user posed a rather juicy question: Would you date a Singaporean woman in her 30s who’s retired and living off her millionaire parents?

What started as a casual “asking for a friend” post quickly ignited a firestorm of opinions, with some netizens cheekily calling her wife material, while others questioned if this lifestyle was sustainable or simply a red flag in disguise.

Heiress lives simply, gets S$5K allowance & doesn’t want kids

According to the OP, the woman in question is in her mid-30s and currently struggling in her job.

But thanks to her wealthy parents, she’s considering an early retirement — supported by a S$5,000 monthly stipend from her family.

“She lives simply…doesn’t want children and has future private housing settled,” the OP wrote, noting that while she feels some societal pressure for being financially dependent on her parents, the funds will eventually “become her inheritance” anyway.

Netizens say woman is ‘living the dream’

Netizens on Reddit didn’t hold back on their opinions. While some were sceptical, many of them were surprisingly supportive.

One cheeky comment stood out: “Why date her when you can marry her?” — a sentiment that drew more than 1,600 upvotes. They also highlighted the fact that “she’s living the dream while the rest of us are slogging away”.

Another user didn’t mince words, calling her the “perfect wife”.

One Reddit user said that there’s “no shame in quitting and retiring early”.

However, they asked what the woman plans to do with her free time, since she doesn’t want kids.

They also pointed out that S$5,000 a month might not support a two-person household, especially with rising living costs in Singapore.

Another netizen summed it up best, saying it depends on what the guy was looking for in a partner. To some, she may be perfect, but to other men, she may be a “red flag”.

According to SmartWealth Singapore, there are 332,491 millionaires in Singapore, 78 of whom have a net worth exceeding half a billion US dollars.

Singapore has a millionaire density of 6.7%, with 332,491 millionaires among an adult population of 4,977,000.

The number of millionaires in Singapore is expected to rise to 437,000 by 2025, representing a 61.9% increase from 269,925 in 2020.

