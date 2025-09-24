Mother in M’sia reports 15-year-old daughter to police for allegedly offering sexual services on Telegram

15-year-old daughter allegedly offering sexual services on Telegram, charges client from second encounter onwards

A 43-year-old single mother lodged a report to Malaysian police on Saturday (20 Sept), alleging that her 15-year-old daughter had been offering sexual services via Telegram.

The woman, a cleaner by profession, filed the complaint at Pasir Puteh police station in Terengganu after learning of the troubling situation from her eldest daughter.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the eldest daughter revealed the truth about her sister on 15 Sept.

Mother appeals for authorities to intervene & take action

The mother was told that the teenager, the sixth of seven siblings, initially provided the service for free for first-time clients, but would start charging from the second encounter onwards.

She believed her daughter had already engaged in sexual relations with multiple men.

She filed the police report in the hope that authorities would investigate the matter further.

The girl and her siblings had been living with their father in Kampung Gong Tinggi, Pasir Puteh, following their parents’ divorce 10 years ago.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that the case is under investigation.

