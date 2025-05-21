Mum in Thailand forces 13-year-old daughter into sex work to earn money for drugs, gets arrested

Mum forces 13-year-old daughter into sex work to get money for drugs

A 13-year-old girl in Hua Hin, Thailand, was rescued after own mother and aunt had forced her into sex work with a 50-year-old man in order to get money for drugs.

According to the Bangkok Post, the incident was uncovered on 26 April after the girl told her father and stepmother about the abuse.

The girl also shared that she had been heavily exploited, beaten, and insulted in front of others. After hearing that, her father drove from Phuket to Hua Hin to pick her up.

Father rescues girl from her mother

The father then took the girl to file a report at the Hua Hin Police Station and informed her mother that he would be taking her to live with him in Phuket.

The mother initially refused and asked to speak with the girl on the phone.

However, after the girl disclosed that she had been forced into prostitution, the mother gave in.

According to the father, he and the girl’s mother had separated years ago, and she had demanded their two daughters, aged 13 and 8, remain under her custody.

He also claimed that she regularly barred him from seeing the children.

Assaulted by man following sex trade arranged by mother & aunt

The girl recounted that her mother and her aunt had sold her to a 50-year-old man when she was 11.

In August 2023, her aunt drove her to meet the man, and he later took her to a hotel and assaulted her.

When she returned home in pain and bleeding, her mother dismissed it as a menstrual issue.

Two months later, the aunt brought her to the same man again. However, this time, the girl resisted.

The man eventually returned her to a park, where her mother was waiting, and told her not to bring the child again, prompting the mother to curse at the girl.

The girl also revealed that her mother was addicted to methamphetamine and often used her to collect drugs from friends to avoid being caught.

Moreover, the mother reportedly owed heavy informal debts with daily repayments.

Father seeks protective action from children & women foundation

After learning of the mistreatment, the father sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women, reports local news site Amarin TV.

On 30 April, the foundation contacted police at Hua Hin Police Station, prompting a full investigation.

The girl was immediately sent for a medical examination and interviewed by a multidisciplinary team.

She and her younger sister have since been placed under the foundation’s care.

Mother & aunt charged with human trafficking

On Monday (19 May), police obtained arrest warrants for the mother and aunt on charges of human trafficking and procuring a child under 15 for sexual exploitation.

The mother was arrested the same day. A drug test later confirmed she had methamphetamine in her system, resulting in an additional charge for drug use.

She confessed to arranging three meetings between the man and her daughter, once at a public park, where she had introduced the girl for 1,500 baht (S$60), and twice at hotels for 2,000 baht (S$80) and 5,000 baht (S$200).

According to the mother, the aunt allegedly took all the money.

The mother has since been remanded in custody. Police are now searching for the aunt and working to identify and prosecute the man who paid to exploit the child sexually, the foundation said.

