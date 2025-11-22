David Neo apologises to Hong Kong officials via email after calling players & fans ‘idiots’ on camera

Hong Kong officials say incident will not affect relationship

A clip filmed inside The Lions’ jubilant dressing room on Tuesday (18 Nov) has triggered diplomatic embarrassment, after acting minister for culture, community and youth David Neo was caught calling Hong Kong’s football players and fans “idiots”.

The statements came after Singapore had just stunned a packed Kai Tak Stadium with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win, securing their first Asian Cup qualification on merit.

Private apology sent to Hong Kong minister

By 21 Nov, Hong Kong’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau confirmed that Neo had apologised privately.

“Singapore’s Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth has not only publicly apologised and retracted his remarks,” said a spokeswoman.

“But has also expressed his apologies via email to the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong SAR Government.”

Hong Kong Sports Minister Rosanna Law Shuk-pui acknowledged the apology and reiterated that sporting diplomacy between the cities stays intact.

Law stated the episode “will not affect the long-standing relationship between Hong Kong and Singapore in the fields of culture and sports”.

‘Fans were bloody idiots… players also played like idiots’

The controversial video came from an Instagram livestream by one of the Singapore team players, capturing Neo praising the Lions after the final whistle.

He told the team: “You kena pressured by them, all the fans were bloody idiots, end up players also played like idiots … But you all played like lions.”

The remark quickly drew backlash online.

When an Instagram user called it “out of order”, Neo responded directly.

“Indeed I probably should have been more respectful. I take back what I said,” he wrote in the comments section of the post.

“The Hong Kong team were really tough and their fans were fully behind them. That’s something we should respect.”

The Lions look forward to Asian Cup

While the diplomatic tension settles, the footballing stakes remain heavy.

Singapore’s comeback — cancelling out Hong Kong’s Matt Orr’s 15th-minute goal — thrilled the 1,000 travelling supporters and the wider nation.

However, the defeat hit Hong Kong hard.

Several key players are already past 30. For many, this was likely their last shot at a major tournament.

Reports also suggest head coach Ashley Westwood’s 15-month tenure may soon come to an end.

