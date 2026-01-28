‘The sun still rises’: 6 David Neo-isms that S’poreans can take into the new year

6 iconic David Neo quotes to take into 2026

David Neo, the former Chief of Army (COA) in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) turned People’s Action Party (PAP) politician, has served up many infamous quotes throughout his time in the public sphere.

These sayings have spawned memes, with some wondering if he is still stuck in “Army” mode. However, when one looks deeper into the quotes, perhaps, therein lies more meaning.

Here’s a look at some of his most iconic sayings and what Singaporeans can take from them into the new year.

1. The quote about the sun rising

I go to bed and every morning I wake up when the sun rises… But I never make the mistake of thinking that the sun rises because I woke up.

The quote that kickstarted his fame was part of a PAP lunchtime rally on 28 April 2025, where Neo addressed how the opposition parties rely on PAP to “deal with the changed world” — even if they “highlight issues” and “propose alternatives”.

“And when the PAP is done, they say it’s because they talk,” he stated.

The infamous quote is then uttered, leaving netizens stunned, most wondering if they were transported into an army camp.

While used as part of a thinly veiled jab against opposition parties, one can argue that context notwithstanding, the quote actually holds a deeper meaning.

It carries a reminder many Singaporeans could use heading into a new year — that the world doesn’t revolve around us.

The sun will rise regardless of whether we hit our goals during the year, and sometimes, progress begins with recognising that we’re part of something larger than our own timelines.

2. The other quote about the sun rising

This morning I woke up, but the sun didn’t rise. But it’s because it was 5am.

Another one of his more “iconic” quotes was said midway through PAP’s Tampines rally on 1 May 2025.

With a cheeky grin on his face, Neo pulled out this quote, much to the joy of the partisan crowd.

“In this election season, many things will be said. But the sun still rises,” he added, before encouraging Singaporeans to stay united in spite of their differences.

Though the first part of the quote was likely said in jest, the latter hints at the unstoppable laws of nature, that the world will still move on regardless of what happened yesterday, or the week before.

And, maybe, with that mindset, your mistakes may not seem so dire after all.

3. The passionate locker room moment

You all played like Lions!

In a passionate post-match dressing room speech after the Singapore national football team defeated Hong Kong on 18 Nov 2025, Neo controversially called out the opposing players and supporters as “idiots”.

The acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth was criticised by netizens, who claimed that his conduct was unbecoming of someone holding a ministerial position.

Neo then owned up to his actions, stating that he should have been more respectful.

He also apologised to Hong Kong’s sports and cultural affairs official Rosanna Law via email.

Looking past that, the Singapore team did in fact, fight like lions — displaying tenacity and grit in their game.

They came back from a goal down after the first half, clawing their way to a 2-1 win, in front of a boisterous away crowd.

This secured their first Asian Cup appearance on merit, after previously hosting the tournament in 1984.

One can only hope that the players have the same fire in their bellies when the tournament begins, while Singaporeans cheer their team on from their TV screens.

4. The one about humble beginnings

Hokkien and catching I must be quite clear, I’m an ‘A’.

In an introductory press conference for new faces running for PAP’s team in the Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC) on 16 April 2025, Neo talked about his humble beginnings and childhood.

He mentioned being raised by his aunt and uncle after his mother died when he was a kid, before stating the quote above.

“If you would have asked my teachers on the first day of school, they would have probably rated me a ‘C’ for English, Chinese, and Mathematics,” Neo shared.

“But Hokkien and catching I must be quite clear, I’m an ‘A’.”

He then goes on to state how he was inspired by his teachers, and as such wanted to join the public sector.

In sharing about his childhood, Neo highlights that not everybody starts off on the same footing, and some may display their aptitude in other non-academic areas.

However, that does not mean they will not succeed in life or amount to much in the future.

Perhaps, what we can learn is that hard work and perseverance will pay off.

5. The quote to inspire resilience

Whatever happens during the day, you can’t control but a lot of what happens thereafter, more than 90%, is within your control.

In an Instagram reel answering questions from the public on 30 April 2025, Neo said this quote, in response to the question “What makes it a great day to be in Tampines?”.

When affirming his statement that every day is a great day, he admits that it is not factually true.

Rather, what is more important, is people’s mindsets.

In times of global uncertainty, it is easy for one to falter or waver.

However, Neo highlights the importance of reacting, adapting, and staying resilient, in spite of the uncertainties.

What we should learn, is that personal responsibility takes precedence over circumstance.

While some might argue that this may cause one to gloss over structural issues, how we choose to respond in the face of adversity, is one of life’s most important challenge.

6. The iconic catchphrase

It’s a great day to be in Tampines.

Last but not least, the catchphrase he is most known for: “It’s a great day”.

Neo began his aforementioned speech at the Tampines rally on 1 May 2025 with this very quote.

He also often starts off social media posts with this catchphrase, from talking about Tampines North, or the arts scene, and once said that he does so to highlight the importance of having a positive mindset.

Sometimes, Singaporeans take what we have for granted.

Perhaps, we should be take a page out of Neo’s notebook, and be more positive in the upcoming year.

Featured image adapted from David Neo on Instagram.