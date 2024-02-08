DBS Giving Away Limited-Edition Huat Fragrance So You Can Smell Like Crisp Banknotes 24/7

DBS Is Giving Away 2,500 Bottles Of Huat Fragrance This CNY

Families in Singapore may have started having or at least preparing for their Chinese New Year (CNY) reunion dinners.

Naturally, most of us would want to look — and smell — like a million dollars for such a special occasion.

DBS can help you achieve that, quite literally, with its limited-edition fragrance aptly dubbed ‘HUAT’.

Only till tomorrow (9 Feb), the bank will be giving away 2,500 bottles of perfume at selected pop-up ATMs and the River Hongbao 2024.

DBS launches HUAT fragrance for CNY

In a press release today (8 Feb), DBS announced that it’s giving away 2,500 bottles of an all-new, limited-edition perfume.

Inspired by the crisp scent of fresh banknotes, the perfume is aptly named the HUAT Eau De Parfum, aimed at making its wearers feel extra prosperous this CNY.

Founder of perfume laboratory Oo La Lab, Mr Dan Jacobson, described the scent as “a delicate mix of effervescent aldehydes, inky paper and soft musk”. He added: “HUAT Eau De Parfum is as close as we could get to the smell of prosperity, and specifically, the festive mix of smells typically associated with the fragrance from red packets, greeting cards and new legal tender notes printed in Singapore.”

To redeem the bottle, all customers have to do is download the DBS PayLah! app and use it to send a QR Ang Bao or eGift to their loved ones worth a minimum of S$8.

The QR Ang Bao is a loadable gift card embedded with a QR code. A convenient gifting option, customers can load amounts of up to S$999 in the card before gifting it to loved ones.

They can then claim the bottle at the following locations:

DBS’ pop-up ATMs at Tampines Hub and Fernvale CC from 3 to 8 Feb 2024

to River Hongbao 2024, a booth using QR Ang Bao, from 8 to 9 Feb 2024

An elevated gifting experience

What makes the HUAT Eau De Parfum all the more special is that it complements the QR Ang Bao perfectly.

Adding a spritz of the perfume to the card while presenting it would ensure your loved ones get to enjoy their gift in all its luxury.

The Head of Marketing of DBS bank’s consumer banking group, Ms Lim Bee Bee, also noted that feedback from customers inspired the launch.

She shared that customers said the absence of the scent of money made them refrain from switching to digital gifting.

The perfume thus gives the card a layer of “sensory delight”, transforming the gifting experience for customers.

With only 2,500 bottles available, be sure to snap up a perfume before stocks run out.

Featured image courtesy of DBS and adapted from thanomphong on Canva.