KFC Has 888 Pieces Of Limited-Edition CNY Shorts, It’s The Red Apparel You Need To Huat

KFC Launches Limited-Edition CNY Shorts For Those Looking To Get Extra Huat This Year

If you’re on the lookout for a fresh fit this Chinese New Year (CNY) look no further than KFC, which is debuting its festive shorts come 6 Feb.

With its auspicious colour and design, the garment is guaranteed to make you feel extra huat this year.

The shorts are only available at selected outlets and while stocks last, so be sure to snap yours up for a finger-lickin’ good CNY.

KFC offers limited-edition shorts for CNY

KFC announced via a press release that starting 6 Feb, the shorts will be available for redemption at eight outlets islandwide.

Customers can redeem the item for free with the purchase of any Chicken Bak Kwa meal or bundle from KFC’s Lunar New Year menu featuring KFC’s first-ever halal Chicken Bak Kwa.

Aptly labelled HuatWear Shorts, only 888 pieces of the apparel are available.

The design of the shorts reportedly came about in consultation with Singaporean Feng Shui master Jet Lee.

Apart from its bright red colour, the shorts has auspicious symbols such as prosperity coins and longevity peaches.

The cheerful God of Fortune tops off the extravagant print.

Shorts available at 8 outlets

The shorts are available for redemption at the following eight outlets:

VivoCity

Kallang

NEX

West Mall

Jurong Point

NorthPoint City

Causeway Point

Tampines Mall

Be sure to get your pair of lucky shorts before stocks run out.

If you’re still on the hunt to make your CNY even more auspicious, you might want to check out EZ-Link’s mahjong tile-shaped card charms next.

Featured image courtesy of KFC and adapted from Google Maps.