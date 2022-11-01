DBS Offers 4.1% Interest Rate On Multiplier Savings Account As Banks Vie For Deposits

DBS Increases Multiplier Savings Account Interest Rate To 4.1% On 1 Nov

For the second time this year, DBS has increased interest rates for its flagship Multiplier savings account.

On Tuesday (1 Nov), DBS announced that customers can earn up to 4.1% interest on their deposits yearly, an 0.6% increase from what it was previously.

This came just a day after OCBC increased interest rates on its 360 savings account to 4.65%.

DBS Multiplier customers must spend over S$30,000 to enjoy 4.1% interest

In a press release, DBS announced that the revised interest rates will take effect from Tuesday (1 Nov).

DBS’ Multiplier account offers customers tiered interest rates based on their account balances and spending.

With the move, the maximum annual interest rate on the Multiplier account will rise from 3.5% to 4.1%.

This, however, will only apply to the first S$100,000 in customers’ accounts.

There are also criteria that customers must meet in order to enjoy the 4.1% interest rate — they must spend S$30,000 or more across three eligible categories. These include:

Spending with DBS/POSB credit cards

Mortgage payments

Investments

In addition to these criteria, customers must credit an income stream to their Multiplier accounts. This may come in the form of salary, dividends, or use of the Singapore Financial Data Exchange service.

Customers who do not meet the spending requirement across all three eligible categories may still enjoy interest, albeit at a lower rate.

More information can be found on DBS’ website. Here’s a quick look at the different rates:

Earlier in August, DBS announced that Multiplier customers could earn up to 3.5% interest for their balances of over S$50,000 and up to S$100,000.

In their announcement on Tuesday (1 Nov), DBS also announced an interest rate bump on their POSB Save As You Earn Account (SAYE).

Effective immediately, SAYE customers can earn bonus interest of 3.5% – up from 2% – on top of the base interest of 0.05%.

Comes just 1 day after similar moves by OCBC

DBS’ move come just one day after OCBC raised interest rates on its 360 Savings account to 4.65% per year.

The bump was a significant one, offering more than double the 1.85% before.

Similarly, this is the second time in as many months that OCBC has raised interest rates on its 360 Saving Accounts.

In September, OCBC bumped interest rates to 4.05% per year for customers’ first S$100,000, prompting long queues islandwide.

