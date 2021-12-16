DBS LiveBetter Enables Sustainable Living For Zillennials

As 2021 draws to a close, many of us are taking stock of our life choices post-pandemic.

For millennials, we’re stepping in to fill the daunting shoes of adulthood in our careers and young families. For Gen-Zs, we’re at the crossroads as a defining generation to take bold stances on many causes.

The one thing both generations have in common, however, is the notion of sustainability.

It’s rather hard to keep track of the causes that matter when we’re preoccupied with staying afloat during the daily grind.

So for the next generation of woke zillennials, the new LiveBetter platform on the DBS digibank app is an efficient way to track your investments, contribute to social causes, and learn eco-living tips all in one place.

Donate to campaigns to help save pangolins & civet cats

In a post-pandemic world, the notion of pooling money to support those who need them the most has probably crossed your mind.

But for those of us caught up with work, we’d appreciate a convenient way to make a change in the lives of others, perhaps by contributing our spare change monthly.

One of DBS LiveBetter’s features, Give Better, lets you monitor causes you care about and easily contribute to campaigns on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

There’s also an IGS-like feed with stories on campaigns like saving our baby civet cats, so you can understand the initiatives thoroughly before backing them.

For transparency, the campaigns track and list contributions in SGD, so your effort to support the ‘Save the Pangolin’ movement will be verified.

Rest assured that the funds will go directly to the organisations and/or recipients, and that the process is 100% official.

FYI, you’ll also get to file for tax deductibles after contributing to charities.

The current list of charities and causes range from World Wildlife Fund (WWF) & ACRES to pledging meals for those who need them most via the FoodBank.

Eco-warriors and activists take note, we can keep Singapore a green city, one tree – and one dollar – at a time.

Investing 101 tips & tracking of account deets or monthly spend

Banking apps serve more than one function these days.

Due to limited phone space – thank you 64GB storage and random dog videos – most of us are looking for that one super app that does it all.

Via DBS’ Invest Better, besides tracking your monthly spending and bank balances, you can also glean insights on responsible investment decisions to expand your portfolio.

Investing in funds that support renewable energy to create a more sustainable world will def be a great way to do good and earn good returns as a source of passive income.

For first-time investors, fret not if you’ll need more info to decide where to place your eggs, and in which proverbial basket to invest in.

Simply click on each fund’s drop-down menu for the full description of how it’s linked to sustainability.

Tracks carbon footprints of purchases & IG-style eco-tips

Minimising waste generated in our households by splitting recyclables, and monitoring our carbon footprints and energy consumption, are significant first steps to partaking in more sustainable lifestyles.

The question is, how do we go about reinventing our routines to help make it easier for everyone to contribute to a greener earth? Thankfully, a carbon footprint calculator is in the works, to be officially launched in early 2022.

Image courtesy of DBS

Touted as the industry’s first autonomous carbon calculator, it will generate insights into your carbon footprint based on your spending habits. In the future, you’ll also be able to buy carbon credits to offset your footprint for more sustainable living.

With Know Better, you can scroll through listicles with tips on how to style your eco-themed rooms, and nifty ways to track the carbon footprints of your purchases via quick quizzes.

Those looking to invest in an electric car can also find useful content by browsing through the thumbnails on an MRT ride home from work.

Since the content is located in DBS’ digibank app directly, access is easy and fuss-free.

DBS LiveBetter via the digibank App is on App Store & Google Play

The DBS’ LiveBetter App is housed right within the DBS’ digibank application directly.

However, if you haven’t downloaded it, it’s also on the App Store & Google Play for Apple and Android devices.

To navigate to LiveBetter, simply click on the Accounts Tab, and look for this thumbnail.

For first-time users, a helpful tutorial will pop up to introduce you to the different segments, as pictured below.

Clicking through will bring you to this options page, to ‘Give Better’ or ‘Invest Better’, and you can start browsing from there.

Whether you’re contributing to a charity of choice with a quick swipe of your thumb, or taking stock of your investment returns over the year, or staying in the loop for the latest app updates, remember to check out the DBS website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Basically, getting more out of your DBS digibank app, and by extension – out of your savings – is going to be pretty convenient now that you know the host of options that exist within the same application.

Living woke as zillennials & championing causes that matter

When we consider how to live more sustainable, socially responsible lives in a post-pandemic world, it’s really about learning how to strike a balance.

To push ourselves to hustle hard – to earn a keep to support our loved ones – but not to the extent of burnout. To indulge in bubble tea runs, but know the costs of plastic waste generated and to be aware of how our landfills can take no more.

And finally, to champion sustainability in our lives so that we can all live better.

