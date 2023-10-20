DBS PayLah! Services Disrupted On 20 Oct Morning, Bank Apologises For Inconvenience

DBS PayLah! Users Face Intermittent Service On 20 Oct

Some users had issues accessing the DBS PayLah! app on Friday (20 Oct) morning.

The recent service disruption came less than a week after multiple platforms, including DBS, suffered disruptions due to a data centre issue.

DBS has since issued a statement apologising for the “intermittent” service and stated that they have resolved the issue.

DBS PayLah! services disrupted from about 7.50am on 20 Oct

The service disruption that struck DBS PayLah! started at about 7.50am on Friday (20 Oct).

Some users who tried accessing the payment app received a message informing them that “service isn’t available right now”.

This morning’s service disruption coincided with DBS’ 5 Million Hawker Meals cashback incentive that allows the first 100,000 users to enjoy a S$3 discount off hawker food every Friday.

Such complaints persisted over the next two hours or so.

Downdetector showed that there was a surge in DBS outages at about 8.56am on Friday (20 Oct) which tapered off gradually towards 11am.

DBS apologises for inconvenience

At about 10am, DBS issued a statement on Facebook, apologising for the inconvenience.

While they worked to resolve the issue, DBS advised users to make payments using the Scan & Pay option on DBS digibank or their DBS/POSB cards.

DBS added that users who are eligible for the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals cashback and are able to access PayLah! will receive their rebate by today (20 Oct).

In an update at 11.46am, DBS informed users that they’re “actively working towards achieving full access to PayLah services”.

They also announced that all 100,000 cashback rewards for the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals scheme have been redeemed.

PayLah! services returned to normal as of 11.40am, said DBS on Facebook.

