DBS/POSB relaunches S$3 weekly cashback at hawker stalls & heartland shops for SG60

DBS/POSB celebrates SG60 with return of S$3 cashback at hawker stalls, wet markets & heartland shops

Whether you’re grabbing your favourite hawker meal or shopping at a heartland store two Saturdays from now, don’t forget to whip out your PayLah! app.

Starting 12 July, DBS/POSB is bringing back their popular S$3 cashback offer, valid every Saturday for the first 160,000 PayLah! users.

Just scan and pay at over 22,000 participating outlets, and voila — instant savings back in your pocket, whether you’re grabbing that plate of chicken rice, buying fresh produce at the nearby market, or picking up snacks at a corner shop.

As part of the bank’s SG60 celebrations, this cashback initiative is all about giving back to the community while helping you save on your everyday essentials.

S$3 cashback every Saturday from 12 July to 27 Sept 2025

First launched in Feb 2023, the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals initiative gave the first 100,000 PayLah! users every Friday S$3 cashback.

Due to the rising cost of living, the initiative was extended by another six months, and now, it’s made a highly anticipated return.

This time, the cashback applies to transactions made on Saturdays, turning your weekend errands and meals into an even more rewarding experience.

From 12 July to 27 Sept 2025, the first 160,000 PayLah! users each Saturday will receive up to S$3 cashback for every transaction made at over 22,000 participating hawker stalls, wet markets, and heartland shops from 8am.

It’s easy to redeem. Simply scan and pay with your PayLah! app, and the cashback is instantly credited to your account.

Make sure you’re at the right place: participating shops and wet market stalls will showcase the “POSB Support Our Heartland Shops” wobbler, while hawker stalls will display the PayLah! Scan to Pay sticker and be SGQR code-enabled.

Do note that each user is capped at one redemption per week. The cashback will be credited to your PayLah! wallet on the same day.

S$0.60 deals at participating F&B outlets

This is just one of the many exciting rewards DBS has lined up for customers as part of their year-long SG60 celebrations, which kicked off in March.

If you thought you’d never see anything priced at 60 cents again, Old Chang Kee, BreadTalk, Toast Box, and Polar Puffs & Cakes are here to prove you wrong.

By paying with your PAssion POSB Debit Card or POSB Everyday Card, you can enjoy these incredible deals:

BreadTalk: S$0.60 on selected buns with any in-store item purchased (limited to 10,000 redemptions in July 2025)

Old Chang Kee: S$0.60 curry puff voucher with a minimum spend of S$5 in a single receipt (limited to 50,000 redemptions per month)

Polar Puffs & Cakes: S$0.60 sugar roll or chicken pie (limited to 20,000 redemptions per item per month)

Toast Box: S$0.60 small hot kopi or teh (limited to 30,000 redemptions in July 2025)

And that’s not all – KFC is offering a set meal (two pieces of chicken, two regular sides, and one regular drink) for just S$6, limited to 20,000 redemptions per month.

Hawkers & merchants also benefit from DBS cashback initiative

Customers aren’t the only ones reaping the rewards of the PayLah! cashback initiative.

According to a press release from DBS, participating hawkers, wet market vendors, and heartland merchants saw their weekend sales increase by approximately 40% through PayLah! transactions, thanks to the scheme.

The bank also highlighted that more than 70% of PayLah! Scan to Pay transactions are for food and groceries at heartland shops and hawker stalls.

Notably, 39% of those who redeemed cashback rewards were senior citizens or individuals earning less than S$2,500 a month.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of DBS/POSB.