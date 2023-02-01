Hawker Stall Customers Who Pay Via PayLah! App Can Get S$3 Cashback Every Friday

Customers Using PayLah! For Hawker Meals Can Get Cashback On Fridays From 10 Feb

It is common to see people whipping out their phones to make payments. However, such payment methods may be less intuitive at hawker centres.

To encourage digital adoption, customers who pay via the DBS PayLah! app at hawker stalls will be able to get S$3 cashback on Fridays from 10 Feb.

The programme under the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals initiative will run till 19 Jan 2024.

First 100,000 PayLah! users at hawker centres get cashback

From 10 Feb to 19 Jan 2024, those who pay for their hawker meals with the PayLah! app can get S$3 cashback.

This will be available every Friday for the first 100,000 PayLah! users at any of the 11,600 SGQR code-enabled hawker stalls.

DBS Singapore Country Head Mr Shee Tse Koon said the new subsidy was introduced to relieve inflationary pressure on consumers.

According to the Department of Statistics, as of December, food prices have risen for 10 consecutive months.

DBS said in a press release that hawker food inflation, in particular, had soared to 8.1% from a year ago, a 14-year high.

With persistent inflation and the rising cost of living, DBS understands that money is “not going as far as before”.

“We want to do what we can to provide some relief to those looking to better manage their everyday expenses,” said Mr Shee.

Digital literacy workshops to be organised

Under the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals initiative, the bank will work with government agencies and grassroots organisations to organise digital literacy workshops.

This is to help those less tech-savvy learn how to access the subsidy.

Mr Shee said as technology evolves, it has become an increasingly significant part of our daily lives.

“We need to ensure that those who are less comfortable with digital services are given all the support to build up their confidence and skills,” he shared.

Stressing that this has been DBS’ priority for many years, they will continue to bolster their efforts to ensure everyone is brought along on the journey.

Initiative encourages elderly to pick up digital skills

In preparation for the programme, a pop-up literacy workshop was held to teach people how to access the subsidy.

DBS said the ongoing efforts to drive digital adoption nationwide have led to more people being aware of and opting to pay digitally at hawker centres.

Back in 2020, the government launched the Hawkers Go Digital programme. Since then, there has been a growing number of transactions made at participating stalls.

At the event’s launch on Wednesday (1 Feb), Minister in the Prime Minister’s office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah said the programme would give the elderly monetary incentive to pick up digital skills.

“As we progress, we do know that digitalisation is part of everyday life, and we don’t want our elderly to be left behind,” she said.

Featured image adapted from PrisChew.