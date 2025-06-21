Man in Brazil drives home with dead body on car, did not realise he hit someone

Driver unknowingly hits woman, keeps driving with body on car

A man in Brazil was horrified to discover a woman’s dead body lying on the roof of his car after he arrived home, belatedly realising that he had run her over during a dark and foggy drive.

According to Brazilian media PP News, the shocking incident happened in the early hours of 8 June on the ERS-344 highway, which connects the towns of Santo Ângelo and Giruá in the northwestern part of Rio Grande do Sul state.

Thought he hit an animal in the fog

The driver was reportedly navigating the road through thick, blinding fog, which made visibility extremely poor.

At one point, he felt a sudden impact but assumed he had struck an animal and did not stop to check.

Only after reaching his home and stepping out of the vehicle did he see the lifeless body of a woman sprawled across the roof of his car.

He immediately alerted the authorities.

Victim identified as 22-year-old Argentine woman

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Argentine Viviana Beatriz Villalba, who had only been in Brazil for two weeks, reports Brazilian news site Radio 105.7.

According to the police, she was a mother of young child and worked in a nightclub on the side of the highway.

At the time of the accident, she was half-naked, wearing only a blouse and socks.

Security footage revealed the car driving through the same street three times, with the victim’s body visibly lodged on the car’s roof throughout.

Experts said that the victim died on impact.

The driver took a breathalyser test, which showed no presence of alcohol.

Authorities have registered the case as manslaughter, and the vehicle was impounded following the incident.

Featured image adapted from PP News and Radio 105.7.