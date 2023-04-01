Cat Found Dead In Boon Lay With Injuries & Blood Around It, Caregivers Seek Witnesses

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dead Cat & Blood Stains Discovered At Boon Lay HDB

Residents of a Housing Development Board (HDB) estate in Boon Lay awoke to a nasty shock on Thursday (30 Mar) morning.

Laying under the residents’ letterboxes was a dead ginger cat, surrounded by blood stains.

Due to the state of the carcass, caregivers suspect that it had been beaten to death.

They have since reported the incident to the authorities and are appealing for witnesses.

Cat found dead with injuries in Boon Lay

Facebook user Michelle first posted about the discovery on Thursday (30 Mar).

In the post, she revealed that a dead cat had been found at Blk 191 Boon Lay Drive.

Caregivers apparently observed blood on the wall, letterbox, and floor surrounding it.

Town Council cleaners have apparently since cleaned off the blood.

Speaking to MS News, Michelle said that the carcass had been discovered on Thursday morning at approximately 6.37am.

“The cat was found with injuries on the carcass and blood around it,” she said.

The Senior Manager at the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) assumes that the cat was a pet, or could have relocated from another area.

However, nobody has stepped up as the owner yet.

Caregivers appeal for witnesses

Following this unfortunate incident, CWS has put up flyers around the area to appeal for witnesses.

Some concerned individuals highlighted that this case comes at the heels of previous cases of cat abuse in the area. They questioned if the authorities are seriously looking into the matter.

Apart from that, another commenter suggested checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

In response to the comment, Michelle clarified that they’ve already arranged an appointment with the Town Council to do so.

In addition, the caregivers have alerted the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). They have also filed a police report.

Michelle shared with MS News that an AVS investigating officer has received the report.

She also urged anyone with information to contact her via Facebook.

Hope caregivers will find more clarity

If the cat really died as a result of a cruel act like the caregivers suspect, we hope that the perpetrator will be brought to justice.

Late last year, a boy in Boon Lay threw a black community cat called Panther from the 22nd floor.

Panther died from the cruel act and the community mourned his death, rallying to seek justice.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and courtesy of Cat Welfare Society (CWS).