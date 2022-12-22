Cat Thrown Down Boon Lay Block Allegedly Found In Different Spot, Feeder Suspects Body Was Moved

Feeder Allegedly Discovered Cat At Different Spot Under Boon Lay Block

Earlier this month, the tragic demise of a community cat in Boon Lay shocked animal lovers in Singapore.

Affectionately known as Panther, CCTV footage revealed that a boy had thrown it off the 22nd floor of Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue.

Allegations have now emerged, stating that the cat’s body may have been moved to another spot after the incident, as a feeder found it in a different area from the landing site.

Feeder found body of cat in different area under Boon Lay block

According to a post in the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook group, Panther’s body had been moved from the site where it landed after the fall.

15 minutes after a loud bang echoed, someone apparently informed a feeder that Panther had passed away.

Rushing out immediately, the feeder then found Panther’s body next to a red structure beside the bicycle bay, a few metres from the landing site.

This led the cat’s caregivers to believe that someone had moved the feline’s body after the fall.

While people moving dead animals isn’t a rare occurrence, Panther’s feeder likely to note of it as his body was curiously placed at his usual ‘lepak’ spot, where his memorial now stands.

In an attached video, she explained that Panther would have hit a shelter during the fall before landing on the ground directly below the block.

Another video showed the moment the feeder found Panther. Viewer discretion is advised as footage shows the mangled body of the cat while feeders attempted to wake him up.

In the clip, a woman can be heard calling out Panther’s name multiple times, while another voice in the background repeatedly uttered “sayang”, which means ‘darling’ in Malay.

The woman mentioned that his body felt warm at the point of discovery, which led her to suspect that whatever caused his death happened recently.

Separately, the OP claimed that witnesses saw the boy “carry(ing) a black cat to the bicycle bay area”.

Witnesses saw boy carrying Panther

The feeder later took Panther’s carcass and buried it near her ground-floor unit. 15 minutes after that, she allegedly saw the boy at the bicycle bay area again.

He appeared to be searching for something and repeatedly looked between the bicycles. When he passed by her unit, she asked him what he was looking for.

He allegedly said, “Nothing,” and continued his hunt before walking towards Block 187.

“He knew where to return to and look for dead Panther because he moved her body right?” the OP asked.

While the conclusions made in the post are still allegations at the moment, the OP pointed out that a nearby walkway had a police CCTV camera.

Footage from it could therefore shed some light on the matter.

With this harrowing new information and footage, it has become all the more clear that Panther must have gone through a great deal of suffering before his death.

Hopefully, the truth will come to light soon and bring some closure to the heartbreaking tragedy.

