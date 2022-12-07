S’pore Dealership Allegedly Delays Fixing Defects On Secondhand BMW For 3 Months, Buyer Informs Police

Man Finds Defects On Secondhand BMW & Files Police Report After Delay In Response From Dealership

Purchasing a car can be a costly endeavour, especially in Singapore. Finding defects in a recently bought vehicle can thus be a huge pain point for both customers and dealerships.

This was the case for a man in Singapore, who bought a secondhand BMW from a dealership, only to find several defects in his vehicle.

Unfortunately, the dealership has not been forthcoming in fixing the faults. The man has since filed a police report against the company.

Man discovers defects on secondhand BMW

Posting in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 5 Dec, the OP said he bought a BMW car from a local dealership. He told AsiaOne that the secondhand vehicle was a BMW E60 5 Series 523i.

Prior to the purchase, he allegedly had to pay a S$500 deposit to enable the dealership to secure the vehicle.

During a test drive, he claimed that he noticed a few defects and highlighted them to the salesman.

The salesman then promised he would fix them before handing over the BMW.

Although the loan started on 11 Sep, the OP managed to collect the vehicle only on 29 Sep after many delays.

“The car defects were not rectified and the car was not even vacuumed [or] washed at all,” he said.

To add insult to injury, the dealership provided him with just one car key which was in already poor condition.

It fell apart, causing the OP to have to change its casing and duplicate one more on his own. The salesman apparently promised that he would pay for the key as well.

Dealership allegedly delays fixing faults

Unfortunately, as of the time of the post, the dealership had yet to fix the defects in the following car parts:

Absorber

Left rear window

Right mirror

Engine mounting

Left front door lock

They also took one week to change the compressor in the aircon of the BMW.

In addition, the dealership has not refunded the deposit, or the amount for the key casing and duplicate keys. They have also failed to send the paperwork for the vehicle.

According to the OP, the salesman attributed the prolonged delay to their supplier.

However, it has supposedly been three months of further delays, with the salesman also failing to respond to most of the OP’s queries.

Another mechanic had informed the OP that the subframe was broken as well, presumably due to the engine mounting not being fixed.

“I have consulted a lawyer and made a police report,” he said.

MS News has reached out to both the OP and the dealership for more information. We’ll update the article once they get back.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mobil123.com and Autodeal for illustration purposes only.