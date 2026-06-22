Up to 50 more Teochew screenings of ‘Dear You’ possible after MDDI says it’s open to further applications

IMDA to take a more flexible approach in considering applications for dialect films such as ‘Dear You’: MDDI

After 18 screenings sold out in a flash, Singapore audiences might have more chances to see the Teochew version of Chinese hit movie “Dear You”.

Cinema operator Golden Village (GV) has reportedly applied for up to 50 more screenings after the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said it was “open” to further screenings.

MDDI acknowledges calls for more dialect films in cinemas

In a media statement on Monday (22 June), MDDI acknowledged the calls for dialect films to be more freely screened in cinemas.

It noted, however, that applications have to be made for such screenings under the current framework.

But IMDA will take a “more flexible approach” in considering these applications, the ministry said.

MDDI pointed out that IMDA had recently supported eight more Teochew screenings of “Dear You”, in addition to the sold-out ten screenings last weekend.

Tickets for these eight additional screenings quickly sold out after going on sale at 3pm on Monday.

The ministry said it remains “open to facilitating and supporting further Teochew screenings should the distributor wish to apply for them, in response to audience interest”.

GV applies for up to 50 more screenings of ‘Dear You’

This has prompted GV to apply for IMDA approval for up to more 50 screenings, it said in a statement reported by The Straits Times (ST).

The cinema operator is also looking to have the additional screenings, which have so far taken place only at GV VivoCity, in more cinemas.

This is so that Singaporeans can watch the film in heartland locations too, it added.

MDDI thanks public for interest in ‘Dear You’

MDDI thanked members of the public and industry partners for their feedback and interest in “Dear You”, saying it welcomed the broader conversation about dialects and cultural identity.

The ministry also professed to be “encouraged” by the growing interest in dialects, including among younger Singaporeans.

However, it reiterated the Government’s longstanding policy to promote Mandarin as one of Singapore’s four official languages, noting that it has helped “strengthen Mandarin proficiency” and “facilitate communication” among Chinese Singaporeans of different dialect groups.

“These objectives remain relevant today,” it maintained, adding:

We will continue to engage industry and community stakeholders, and keep our approach under review, to support the appreciation and use of dialects in Singapore.

‘Dear You’ sparks discussion on S’pore’s language policy

The box-office hit has sparked plenty of discussion among Singaporeans, with Workers’ Party (WP) MPs, former Nominated MPs (NMPs) and former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian weighing in on whether Singapore’s longstanding language policies should evolve.

The film, which has broken box-office records in China, is shot almost entirely in Teochew and follows a man searching for his long-lost grandfather through remittance letters once sent to his grandmother.

However, IMDA required the film to be dubbed into Mandarin for its general release in Singapore.

It prompted local film-makers Eric Khoo and Jack Neo to write a letter published in ST Forum, arguing for the relaxation of the policy requiring dialect films and media productions to be dubbed into Mandarin.

Also read: Ex-NMP asks if S’pore is ‘overestimating our fragility’ in ‘Dear You’ debate, WP MP says dialects are fading

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Featured image adapted from Golden Village Pictures on X and Google Maps.