‘Can you give me the death penalty?’: Youth charged with murder for Marine Parade stabbing asks for execution

Youth charged with murder after Marine Parade stabbing

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at Laguna Park condominium along Marine Parade Road.

On Thursday (13 Nov) at around 12.45pm, a 68-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a utility knife.

The accused, Yang Zhihao (name transliterated), was arrested earlier on suspicion of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

According to Zaobao, police seized two utility knives as evidence.

Following further investigations, police issued an updated statement at 9.10pm on Friday (14 Nov), confirming that Yang would be charged with murder.

Youth appeared calm during video link hearing

Yang was charged with murder on Saturday morning (15 Nov) at about 9.30am.

He appeared via video link dressed in a white top and remained composed throughout the hearing, Zaobao reported.

Prosecutors applied for him to be remanded for three weeks for psychiatric evaluation.

Upon hearing this, Yang asked the judge whether the evaluation would be conducted in prison.

The prosecution clarified that the assessment would take place at Changi General Hospital.

He then asked, “Can you give me the death penalty?”.

Judge reiterates case is not at sentencing stage

Upon hearing Yang’s request for the death penalty, the prosecutor responded that the case was still under investigation

Yang continued pressing the issue, asking the court, “When is the sentence?”.

The presiding judge reiterated that the case was still at the investigation stage and not ready for sentencing.

When asked if he understood this, Yang simply replied, “yes”.

The case will be mentioned again on 5 Dec.

Accused to undergo psychiatric assessment

Earlier reports stated that Yang is from a special-needs background and previously studied in a special education school.

A witness at the scene had also claimed that the youth told people he was autistic, Zaobao reported.

When asked what had sparked the attack, the witness said the suspect had mentioned “mean comments”.

Yang will undergo psychiatric assessment as directed by the court.

If convicted of murder under Penal Code 302(1), he faces the mandatory death penalty.

