43-Year-Old Woman’s Death Likely Related To Covid-19 Booster, Family Will Get Financial Assistance

Filipina Domestic Helper’s Death From Myocarditis Likely Related To Covid-19 Booster, says Coroner

In December 2021, a 43-year-old woman passed away four days after receiving a Covid-19 booster vaccination.

A State Coroner has ruled that her death was likely related to the vaccination.

As such, her family will get financial assistance from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Woman received Pfizer booster on 9 Dec 2021

The deceased was Madam Ontal Charlene Vargas, a Filipina domestic helper, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

On 9 Dec 2021, she received her booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine.

She waited 42 minutes at the clinic and showed no adverse effects from it.

She had previously taken two doses of Pfizer and had no reactions, she said.

Deceased felt unwell the next morning

Mdm Vargas went home and did domestic chores after getting the booster, not complaining of any discomfort.

The next morning, however, she felt tired and breathless and called her husband.

She underwent a check-up at the clinic but was discharged after being assessed to be normal.

She also told them that she didn’t feel any more discomfort in her chest.

Woman passed away on 13 Dec

Later on 10 Dec, Mdm Vargas again felt unwell and went to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

On 12 Dec, she became unresponsive.

Her condition quickly worsened further after that.

Sadly, she passed away on 13 Dec.

Cause of death is myocarditis likely related to booster

On Friday (14 Apr), the State Coroner released a verdict on Mdm Vargas’ cause of death.

The findings certified it as myocarditis — a disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle.

An autopsy on her body found that her heart muscle was inflamed — consistent with myocarditis.

She had no family history of heart disease or congenital heart problems, she told the hospital when she checked in.

Neither was there evidence that Mdm Vargas had a bacterial, viral or fungal infection or autoimmune disease. She also hadn’t taken any drugs or medication that would have led to the condition.

She was otherwise healthy with no chronic illnesses.

Thus, the Coroner found a likely relation between her myocarditis and the Covid-19 booster.

According to medical literature, myocarditis is a known side effect of the Covid-19 vaccine, said the Coroner.

Therefore, the death was ruled as a “medical misadventure”.

Woman’s family will get financial assistance

Following the ruling, Mdm Vargas’ family applied to the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP).

This one-time financial assistance is for those who suffer death or permanent severe disability as a result of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Singapore.

Their application was successful, but the amount they would get was not specified in court.

2nd reported death related to Covid-19 vaccination or booster

This case is the second reported death that a Coroner has linked to Covid-19 vaccination in Singapore, according to CNA.

The first was a 28-year-old Bangladeshi man whose family received S$225, 000 under VIFAP.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We hope they will get their assistance soon.

