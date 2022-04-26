S’pore Death Row Inmate’s Mother Calls Out Cruel Punishment As Son Counts His Final Days

Death Row Inmate Datchinamurthy Kataiah’s Mother Calls Out Cruelty of Capital Punishment

Last month, death row inmate Abdul Kahar bin Othman was sent to the gallows in Singapore’s first execution in two years.

While capital punishment remains a widely debated topic here, more families of death row inmates continue to receive the dreaded news that their loved one’s execution date is near.

Datchinamurthy Kataiah’s 60-year-old mother, Lakshmi Amma, is one of them. She was recently informed that Singapore plans to execute her son on 29 Apr.

In a Facebook post on 25 Apr, a Singapore activist shared Lakshmi’s thoughts on her son’s imminent death.

The Malaysian’s mother called out the cruelty of capital punishment, saying that her son would not be spared despite changing for the better.

Mother of death row inmate informed of impending execution

On 22 Apr, factory worker Lakshmi Amma returned to her Johor home late after work when a courier arrived at her door. The 60-year-old could not read English, but an uneasiness settled over her as she scanned the document.

She glanced across what looked like a date — the day her son had been preparing her for had arrived.

Singapore plans to execute her 36-year-old son, Datchina, at dawn this Friday (29 Apr).

Lakshmi shared that the cruellest part was that, although her son has made mistakes in the past, he is not the same person now.

After over a decade, “I know without a doubt that he is a good man now”, said the mother.

Despite the harsh conditions on death row, Datchina used the time to reflect and grow. He is now a disciplined, selfless person.

His mother shared that these days, he often tells his family to pray for Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, his close friend in prison who is also on death row. He would also ask his family to meet Nagen’s family and help them.

Lakshmi remarked that she is proud of who her son is.

During visits with his family this week, Datchina told them that he has so much to give. While he is trying to accept the reality of his impending execution, he cannot deny that he has a “burning desire to live”.

Datchina shared that if he were freed, he would want to reach out to vulnerable youth and ensure they don’t fall into the same path as him.

Family addresses misconceptions about drug mules

Datchina’s family then shared a poignant message to Singaporeans. They said that the government could only carry out these executions because Singaporeans support – or at least tolerate – it.

But the death sentence does not just affect one person — it is a life sentence for a whole family.

Growing up, cheerful and gentle Datchina was dear to his extended family. As he got older, he worried about his family’s circumstances and felt a personal responsibility to pull them out of poverty.

He left school after finishing his final year in secondary school to help with family expenses. Despite having little money to give, he never hesitated to help anyone who needed it.

If Singaporeans believe drugs are a scourge, it is the businessmen who exploit poor, young boys to make millions they should go after, said Datchina’s family.

Yet these people remain untouched by the law. Instead, it is young, easily trusting men who are taken advantage of and punished.

Oftentimes, they don’t realise what they’re getting into — they simply agree to transport a package for a fee.

Datchina’s family asked,

Our sons have not forced anyone to take drugs. How can you take their lives away for this?

They said that the law should exist to protect, not destroy ordinary people’s lives.

To illustrate their point, Datchina’s family shared that in the years after his arrest, they could not even afford to come down to Singapore to visit him.

As a poor working-class family, they endured harassment and scolding from unsympathetic employers for applying for leave to visit him.

Lakshmi remarked that people have many misconceptions about drug mules — if her son was truly making big bucks as a drug smuggler, why would their family still be in such a dire situation?

Datchina is counting down his days

On Sunday (24 Apr), Lakshmi met Nagen’s mother for the first time. The grieving mothers felt like they were each losing two children, with how close their sons have grown.

“There is no torture like this,” said Lakshmi. She went on to question how this cruelty helps anyone.

How can safety or well-being of society come from such depravity?

When Lakshmi visited her son, he told her it’s been three days. He was counting down to the moment of his execution.

“How perverse is it to count down to the moment you will be killed? Please do something to save my son,” Lakshmi implored.

On Monday (25 Apr) evening, a candlelight vigil was held at Hong Lim Park for both Datchina and Nagen.

Datchina’s mother and sister, as well as Nagen’s brother, were in attendance at the event. According to Reuters, about 300 people turned up for the vigil.

Capital punishment continues to be fiercely debated

Capital punishment continues to be a fiercely debated topic in Singapore.

But the pain of family members whose loved ones are on death row is very real and certainly puts the logical aspects of the debate into perspective.

Whether or not you are for or against the death penalty, it is heartbreaking to learn of the impending loss of a beloved son, brother, and family member.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kokila Annamalai on Facebook and MalaysiaNow.