S’pore Death Row Inmate Reportedly Granted Stay Of Execution, He Represented Himself In Court

Singapore Death Row Inmate Granted Stay Of Execution Scheduled For 29 Apr

Singapore’s tough stance on the death penalty has come under considerable international backlash of late, especially following the execution of Malaysian drug trafficker, Nagaenthran Dharmalingam.

While the 34-year-old was hanged on Wednesday (27 Apr), another death row inmate was seemingly more fortunate.

On Thursday (28 Apr), the court granted a stay of execution to Datchinamurthy Kataiah, who was scheduled to be hanged on Friday (29 Apr) for smuggling drugs.

He had represented himself in court as he had no lawyer, family, or well-wishers to support him.

Datchinamurthy’s stay of execution nearly reversed

At about 1.38pm on Thursday (28 Apr), activist Kokila Annamalai shared on Facebook that Datchinamurthy Kataiah was granted a stay of execution. This is because he had a civil case pending before the court.

Kokila was also a notable figure in the protests against the execution of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam.

However, at 3.31pm, she informed the public that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) had filed an appeal almost immediately after. As she was writing the post, Datchinamurthy’s hearing, conducted by teleconference, was ongoing.

In her latest update, she disclosed that the appeal was dismissed and his stay of execution will continue to take effect.

Death row inmate represented himself in court

In her earlier Facebook post, Kokila mentioned that Datchinamurthy had no choice but to represent himself in court.

Apparently, he did not have a lawyer, family, or well-wishers present to provide moral support.

Therefore, he had to face the public prosecutors all by himself. Eventually, he won his case and was granted a stay of execution.

Kokila commended his efforts, praising him for having the courage to make this happen.

Today Datch achieved what no Singapore lawyer dared to try. The fight is far from over.

She also emphasised that his life is only safe while his civil case is ongoing. Therefore, she encouraged others to push for an “immediate moratorium” on Singapore’s death penalty.

His perseverance is admirable

It must not have been easy for Datchiamurthy to fight for himself, all alone, in the face of the prosecutors.

Given how firm Singapore has been with regard to enforcing capital punishment on drug traffickers, his perseverance is certainly admirable.

Hopefully, his bravery will pay off and he will achieve the outcome he wants.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kokila Annamalai on Facebook and MS News.