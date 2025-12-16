Wet weather likely to continue till end of Dec, with thundery showers on most afternoons

Wet weather in 2nd half of Dec comes as Northeast Monsoon conditions continue

The ongoing wet weather conditions are likely to continue till the end of the year, with thundery showers expected on most afternoons.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Tuesday (16 Dec).

Thundery showers in 2nd half of Dec will extend into the evenings

The thundery showers over the next two weeks will extend into the evening on some days, MSS said.

On a few of these days, the showers may be “widespread and heavy”.

However, the total rainfall for the period is forecast to be “near average” over most parts of the island.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to continue

The prevailing Northeast Monsoon, which set in at the end of November, is expected to continue in the second fortnight of this month.

Thus, winds should blow mainly from the northwest or northeast, MSS said.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically extends to March, it previously noted.

Amid the wet weather, daily maximum temperatures on most days are likely to be from 32°C to 34°C.

Above-average rainfall in 1nd half of December

In the first half of December, most parts of Singapore registered above-average rainfall, with moderate to heavy thundery showers over parts of the island on most afternoons.

On a few days, the showers extended into the evening.

The area around Jurong Pier was the wettest, recording about 175% above-average rainfall, while the area around MacRitchie Reservoir had 7% below-average rainfall.

In the afternoon of 4 Dec, heavy thundery showers fell over many areas of Singapore. The “most intense” downpour was over the western part of the island.

On that day, Jurong West recorded a daily total rainfall of 134.2 mm — the highest for the two-week period.

Highest temperature recorded at Newton

As for the daily maximum temperature, it was between 32°C and 34°C on most days.

Newton recorded the highest daily maximum temperature of the fortnight, with the mercury recording 34.5°C on 5 Dec.

