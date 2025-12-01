Thundery showers on most afternoons in 1st half of Dec, may extend into the evening

Thundery showers in 1st half of Dec but rainfall will be near average

As the year-end rainy season arrives, thundery showers will fall on most afternoons in the first half of December.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Monday (1 Dec).

Thundery showers in 1st half of Dec of moderate to heavy strength

The thundery showers over the next two weeks will fall over parts of Singapore, MSS said.

They should be of “moderate to heavy” strength.

On a few of these days, however, the showers may extend into the evening.

However, the total rainfall for the period is forecast to be “near average” over most parts of the island.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to prevail

The Northeast Monsoon, which set in at the end of November, is expected to prevail in the first fortnight of this month.

Thus, winds should blow mainly from the northwest or northeast, MSS said.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically extends to March, it previously noted.

24-33°C temperatures on most days

Amid the wet weather, daily temperatures on most days are likely to be from 24°C to 33°C.

But despite the thundery showers, the daily maximum temperature may hit around 34°C on a few days, MSS said.

Below-average rainfall in 2nd half of November

In the second half of November, most parts of Singapore registered below-average rainfall, with thundery showers over parts of the island on most days.

On some nights, Sumatra squalls brought thundery showers and gusty winds.

The area around Sentosa was the wettest, recording about 59% above-average rainfall, while the area around Sembawang had 50% below-average rainfall.

In the afternoon of 17 Nov, heavy thundery showers fell over many areas of Singapore, due to the regional convergence of winds.

On that day, Clementi recorded a daily total rainfall of 70.4 mm — the highest for the two-week period.

32-34°C maximum temperatures on most days

On most days of the fortnight, daily maximum temperatures were between 32°C and 34°C.

The hottest daily temperature for the period was 35.2°C, recorded in Paya Lebar on 29 Nov.

In the middle of November, inter-monsoon conditions prevailed with generally light winds that were variable in direction.

But these low-level winds strengthened in the last week of November, blowing from the west and the northeast for periods of time.

