Thundery showers on most days in 2nd half of Nov as Northeast Monsoon sets in

Thundery showers in 2nd half of Nov may extend to the evening on a few days

The recent rainy weather is set to continue in the second half of November, with thundery showers expected on most days.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Monday (17 Nov).

Thundery showers in 2nd half of Nov may also occur in the morning

The thundery showers over the next two weeks will fall over parts of Singapore in the afternoon, MSS said.

On a few of these days, however, they may extend into the evening.

Widespread thundery showers and gusty winds may also occur on a few mornings.

These will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

The total rainfall for the period is therefore forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Northest Monsoon to set in around end-Nov

Inter-monsoon conditions, which set in over the second half of October, should make way for the Northeast Monsoon around the end of this month.

Thus, the winds are expected to strengthen and blow increasingly from the northeast or northwest, MSS said.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically extends to March.

32-33°C maximum temperatures on most days

Amid the wet weather, daily maximum temperatures on most days are likely to be from 32°C to 33°C.

On a few days, it may reach “slightly above” 34°C, MSS said.

Below-average rainfall in 1st half of Nov

In the first half of November, Singapore registered below-average rainfall, with thundery showers over parts of the island on most days, mainly in the afternoon.

The area around Changi was the wettest, recording about 49% above-average rainfall, while Jurong had 64% below-average rainfall.

In the late morning and afternoon of 16 Nov, widespread thundery showers of moderate to heavy strength fell over many parts of Singapore.

On that day, Pulau Semakau recorded a daily total rainfall of 101.8 mm — the highest for the two-week period.

Highest-ever Nov temperature recorded on 1 Nov

Temperatures over the fortnight were “generally warm”, MSS said.

On most days, daily maximum temperatures went above 33°C.

The hottest daily temperature for the period was 36.0°C, recorded in Newton on 1 Nov — the highest temperature ever recorded in November since records started in 1929.

The previous November record was 35.8°C, recorded on 18 Nov 2019 in Admiralty and 3 Nov 2023 in Newton.

