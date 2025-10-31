Thundery showers on several days in 1st half of Nov, rain may extend into the evening

Thundery showers in Nov expected as inter-monsoon conditions prevail

Thundery showers are expected on several days in the first half of November, with the rain likely extending into the evening.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Friday (31 Oct).

Thundery showers in 1st half of Nov will fall in the afternoon

The thundery showers over the next two weeks will fall over parts of Singapore in the afternoon, MSS said.

But on a few of these days, they may extend into the evening.

On one or two mornings, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds may additionally be experienced.

These will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

Inter-monsoon conditions to continue

Inter-monsoon conditions, which set in over the first week of October, are expected to prevail over Singapore and the surrounding region, MSS said.

These are characterised by winds that are mostly light and variable in direction.

MSS had previously said that the inter-monsoon period is also characterised by higher lightning activity.

The total rainfall for the period is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

‘Around 35°C’ temperatures on a few days

As for the temperature, daily maximum temperatures on most days should range from 33°C to 34°C.

On a few days, it may reach “around 35°C”, MSS said.

Below-average rainfall in 2nd half of Oct

In the second half of October, most parts of Singapore registered below-average rainfall, with localised short-duration thundery showers over parts of the island on some days.

The area around Tai Seng was the wettest, recording about 17% above-average rainfall, while the area around Admiralty had 60% below-average rainfall.

In the afternoon of 17 Oct, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over the south and central Singapore in the afternoon, due to regional convergence of winds.

On that day, Tai Seng recorded a daily total rainfall of 56.8 mm — the highest for the two-week period.

Above-34°C temperatures on most days

Temperatures over the fortnight were “warm”, MSS said.

On most days, daily maximum temperatures went above 34°C.

The hottest daily temperature for the period was 35.7°C, recorded in Paya Lebar and Sembawang on 30 Oct.

Featured image adapted from Dewang Gupta on Unsplash.