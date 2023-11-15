HDB Residents Give Cleaners Angbao & Treats For Deepavali As Thanks For Their Hard Work

HDB Residents Give Estate Workers Angbao & Treats For Deepavali

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Deepavali celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Some Singaporeans have proven why this is so, as they took the opportunity to light up other people’s days by showing appreciation for their hard work.

Over the Deepavali long weekend, there were at least two TikTok videos of HDB residents showing appreciation for their estate workers.

In one of the videos, a lady was seen giving an angbao to a worker to thank him for cleaning the estate on Deepavali.

HDB resident gives cleaner angbao for Deepavali

Earlier this week, fitness influencer Sunny Lim posted a video of herself tailing her mother in an undisclosed HDB estate.

♬ THE SHADE – Rex Orange County @sunnylimsl This is my mum and she regularly buys food/drinks to thank them for their hard work. Her small effort makes their day a little better and that makes her happy. I am reminded by my mum to be kind to others and a small gesture can make someone’s day! #bekind

As they were making their way home after lunch on Deepavali (12 Nov), Sunny and her mother came across a worker cleaning their estate.

Upon noticing him, Sunny’s mother asked her to head home first as she wanted to pass the worker a small token.

But instead of heading home, she proceeded to tail her mother instead.

As she did so, Sunny spotted an angbao appearing seemingly magically in her mother’s hand. With much conviction in her gait, the latter headed towards the worker.

Seeing that the worker was busy cleaning the playground area with a pressure washer, Sunny’s mother approached cautiously before handing him the red packet.

“Thank you sister,” said the worker while flashing a wide smile. Sunny’s mother then turned around, only to be surprised by her daughter’s presence as she likely didn’t expect anyone to see her performing the kind act.

In the video’s caption, Sunny said her mother regularly buys food and drinks for the workers to thank them for their hard work.

Therefore, she felt that her mother serves as a reminder for her to be kind to others and that even small gestures can make someone’s day.

Young kids gift treats to estate worker

In another video, TikTok user Yati was seen accompanying three kids as they approached an estate worker.

One of the children had a packet of green tea in her hand and carried two containers of what appeared to be chocolate cookies.

As they got closer to the worker, Yati broke the ice by wishing the worker “Happy Deepavali”.

The kid leading the trio then handed over the treats, prompting the worker to thank them with a huge smile.

MS News has reached out to Sunny and Yati for more information on their respective encounters.

While most were enjoying their Deepavali long weekend, we’re heartened that some Singaporeans were illuminating the lives of migrant workers by doing good.

Let’s not forget that while they’re helping to maintain our estates, their families back home are missing them tremendously during the festive periods.

Hopefully, kind gestures like these from strangers can help to at least make them feel a little better.

Also read: S’porean Invites Migrant Workers To His Home For Hari Raya, They Bring Food As Gifts

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @yati.jasni on TikTok and @sunnylimsl on TikTok.