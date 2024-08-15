Deer in Nara invade misting stations set up by park to cool down visitors during heatwave

Deer in Nara annexe misting stations set up to cool down visitors

After Japan experienced record heat in July, both humans and animals alike made efforts to cool themselves down. For the deer population in Nara, this meant taking over the misting stations that were set up to cool down visitors.

Despite the invasion, however, visitors found the scene endearing.

Deer commandeer misting stations, endear visitors

Nara Park is famous for its deer population. Allowed to roam freely, the deer often feel comfortable walking up to humans and even asking them for food.

They can often be as polite as the locals, bowing before accepting delicious treats.

However, one particular act by the deer has recently gone viral.

Due to the record heat experienced this summer, the deer have swarmed and taken over multiple misting stations throughout the park. These stations spray mists of water in order to cool down visitors during the summer.

Despite the fact that they have taken over much of the space meant for cooling down visitors, the sight of a herd of deer lying contentedly on the ground as water is sprayed onto them has delighted many visitors.

Another deer tradition added to the list

The peaceful annexation of the park misting stations can be added to the list of peculiarities exhibited by the Nara deer.

Another tradition that also happens during summer is the “shikadamari”. Literally translated to “deer pool”, it is a phenomenon when a herd of deer gather on a patch of grass and just lie there.

This gathering can draw up to over 600 deer.

Netizens from Japan were also amused by the deer invasion.

Some called the deer smart for knowing how to cool themselves off.

One commenter even suggested adding additional stations just for the deer.

According to SoraNews24, the stations are expected to operate until mid-September, so the deer invasion and occupation will most likely continue.

Also read: Visitor kicks deer at Japan’s Nara Park, netizens call out ‘animal abuse’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @tweeting_fromJP on X and @yskwck on X.