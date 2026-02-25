Deliveroo to end 11 years of service in S’pore after 4 Mar

Deliveroo to cease operations in Singapore after 4 Mar, will begin ‘wind-down process’ in coming days

Food delivery platform Deliveroo has announced that it will cease operations in Singapore after 4 Mar.

The company revealed in a statement on Wednesday (25 Feb) that it will begin the “wind-down process” in the coming days.

Deliveroo to cease operations after 11 years in Singapore

Deliveroo called the decision to exit Singapore “difficult”.

This came after a review of “country-specific conditions” and a strategic move to focus on the company’s long-term sustainability.

In the statement, Miki Kuusi, Head of DoorDash International and CEO of Deliveroo, expressed pride in the company’s 11 years of operations in Singapore.

“Over the last eleven years, we have been proud to help shape food delivery in Singapore, giving consumers access to a wide variety of restaurant and grocery partners.”

He also extended gratitude to the employees, customers, partners, and riders who supported Deliveroo during its time in Singapore, thanking them for being part of the journey.

While Deliveroo will officially stop operations on 4 Mar, the company has assured its users and staff that they will “work closely” with the local team to facilitate a smooth transition.

The platform will remain active until the specified exit date to ensure ongoing service for its customers.

DoorDash acquisition leads to regional exit

Deliveroo’s exit from Singapore is part of a broader strategy following its acquisition by American food delivery giant DoorDash in Oct 2025.

The acquisition, which expanded DoorDash’s reach into international markets, was seen as a stepping stone to increase Deliveroo’s merchant base globally, with 178,800 merchants now using the platform.

However, according to DoorDash, the decision to pull out of Singapore, alongside exits from Qatar, Japan, and Uzbekistan, will not significantly impact DoorDash’s financial outlook.

“Our priority is supporting our teams and partners through an orderly transition as we focus on the geographies where we can offer the best products and build for long-term success,” Mr Kuusi added.

Also Read: Deliveroo Riders Prepare & Distribute Meals At Yishun Mosque Weekly For Community To Break Fast

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Deliveroo.