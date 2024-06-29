Woman in KL amused after delivery rider places package in shrine to prevent theft

Delivery rider in KL places package above shrine to avoid theft

A woman in Kuala Lumpur (KL) was left tickled after a delivery rider placed her package in a shrine outside her home.

In an attempt to hide the package from potential thieves, the delivery rider safely secured the woman’s package atop an altar in her garage.

Other netizens also shared similar humorous experiences with delivery riders and the unusual places they found their packages.

Rider in KL places package in shrine

On Thursday (27 June), a woman in KL took to Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu to share her amusing encounter with the delivery rider.

The woman was alerted that her package had been delivered but was surprised to find it perched on top of an altar in her garage.

“Abang, are you serious? You’re going to send my package to the sky,” she stated in her post.

Thankfully, she found the harmless gesture witty and decided to share it with other netizens.

Netizens share similar delivery experiences

Netizens chimed in with hilarious comments in the Xiaohongshu post. Some joked that the woman’s package was “protected by god” while others shared about other similarly amusing deliveries.

One Xiaohongshu user uploaded a screenshot of a conversation with a delivery rider, with an image of their package planted safely inside an altar.

“I think it’s safe here,” the message read.

Another netizens shared an image of their package sandwiched behind a car tyre as the delivery rider attempted to hide the parcel from potential thieves.

“Fortunately, there was air bubble wrap and the box was hard enough,” the netizen stated.

