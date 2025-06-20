Customer in Thailand orders food via delivery app, later realises restaurant is opposite house

Delivery rider in Thailand walks to house opposite restaurant to fulfil order

A resident in Thailand ordered food through a delivery app, only to find out that the restaurant she ordered from was just opposite her house.

As shown in the viral footage posted on TikTok, the delivery rider simply walked a few steps across the street to fulfil the order.

In the clip posted early this week, the delivery rider, who is wearing a green jacket, is seen arriving at the restaurant on a motorcycle and picking up the order.

After checking the address and taking a photo as proof, instead of getting on his motorbike and riding off, he simply walked to a house opposite the restaurant.

There, he personally handed the food to the customer.

While his face was blurred out, a trace of a smile was evident as he made probably the easiest delivery of his life.

Netizens joke customer wanted to support delivery riders

The amusing clip went viral, accumulating more than one million TikTok views and more than 25,000 likes, with many netizens commenting that it was a really fast delivery.

One netizen shared a similar experience, saying he placed an order for coffee from a shop that was located next to his house.

Another shared that the customer might have wanted to help the rider earn money.

Lastly, one woman suggested that the customer had ordered through the app to get a discount.

Thailand restaurant owner saw delivery rider sending food to house opposite

On Thursday (19 June), the restaurant owner, Ms Ja (transliterated from Thai), related what had happened to Thai news outlet Khaosod Online.

She explained that the delivery took place at about 12.30pm on Monday (16 June) at her eatery “Kitchen Nee” in Muang Thong, Nonthaburi Province.

She operates the business from home and monitors incoming orders and pickups using a CCTV camera installed in front.

That day, she placed the completed order on a table for the delivery rider to collect, as usual.

When the camera notified her of movement, she noticed the rider in front and saw him delivering the food to the house directly opposite.

Restaurant recently opened & has no signage yet

Ms Ja said she had never met the customer before, and it turned out the customer had no idea the restaurant was just opposite.

That’s because the eatery had no signage yet as she had only recently opened for business in May.

Moreover, the customer had likely ordered through an app that offered promotional discounts, which her restaurant participates in regularly.

After the delivery, she walked over with a brochure and introduced her restaurant to him, mentioning that they could order in person next time for offline prices.

The customer did not seem surprised or upset, but Ms Ja was amused that such a close neighbour had unknowingly patronised her via an app.

She was unsure whether the rider or the customer had seen the viral clip, but she apologised to them in advance as she did not expect the video to become so widely shared.

“It turned out to be a cute, funny moment,” she added.

