Food delivery rider slams into car door from which passenger was alighting at Shaw Centre

Food delivery rider slams into car door opened by alighting passenger along Claymore Hill

A food delivery rider recently slammed into a car door opened by a passenger alighting at Shaw Centre — the impact of the collision knocked the motorcyclist off the bike.

A video showing the incident has since gone viral on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Motorcyclist riding on road shoulder slams into car door

The video showed the motorcyclist riding along the road shoulder, in between the white car and the sidewalk.

As the rider approached the vehicle, the left rear passenger door flung open.

Unable to react in time, the motorcyclist crashed into the car door.

The rider was knocked over as a result of the impact and was seen lying on the sidewalk next to his motorbike.

The passengers of the car, as well as other passers-by, soon gathered around the fallen driver to assist.

In response to MS News‘s queries, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the incident along Claymore Hill at about 6.20pm.

SCDF paramedics assessed an individual for minor injuries, but the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Netizens divided over who’s at fault

Netizens were divided over who was at fault, with both the delivery rider and the car driver receiving flak in the comments section.

The delivery rider’s decision to overtake from the left was a common criticism.

The car driver, on the other hand, was also criticised for not turning on the hazard lights while allowing his passengers to alight.

Also read: Car driver hits delivery rider & speeds towards Clementi coffeeshop, crashes into bollards

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.