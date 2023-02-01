Delivery Rider Calls Out Customer For S$0.90 Tip, Asks Them To Learn S’pore Tipping Rules

Delivery Rider Takes To TikTok After Receiving S$0.90 Tip For Making Trip In The Rain

Delivery riders are our unsung heroes who despite prejudice and tough working conditions, work tirelessly to fulfil our orders.

The least customers can do to show their appreciation is often by leaving a tip, which one customer did for a rider in Singapore recently.

However, the gesture didn’t seem to be enough for the rider, who complained about the amount he received despite peddling through the rain.

He showed the tip, which comprised coins amounting to S$0.90, in one hand, in a TikTok video on Tuesday (31 Jan).

In a caption on the video, he urged the customer to “please learn tip rules in Singapore”.

Delivery rider invites criticisms for posting about tip

In a short TikTok video, a food delivery rider showed several coins in one hand, which he claimed was the tip a customer gave after he made a delivery in rainy conditions.

A text he overlaid in the video read,

A guy gave me 90-cent tips for delivery in the rain. Thank you but please learn tip rules in Singapore.

While the intention behind his post was unclear, the video caption was enough to work some viewers up.

In the comments section, some of them questioned whether there are even any “tip rules” in Singapore.

Others, who seemingly assumed that the OP was complaining, criticised him for being ungrateful.

This comment simply stated that there is no “tip rule” in Singapore.

However, yet some others saw the rider’s point of view and agreed that S$0.90 in tips isn’t worth much in “this current era and high living cost”.

They quipped that the customer “might as well not give anything”.

Similar incident happened in Nov 2022

This is not the first time that a delivery rider has taken to social media to air their grievances over a tip.

Back in Nov 2022, a young customer tipped a delivery rider with a single S$2 note.

Similarly, the rider’s post about the tip attracted differing reactions, with some interpreting it as a complaint.

Those who did reminded the rider to be thankful. It later turned out that he was merely comparing the experience with other delivery trips where he only received words of thanks.

