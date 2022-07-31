S’pore Delivery Rider Discovers Wife Had An Affair, He Worked Long Hours To Support Family

Man Finds Out Wife Had An Affair & His Youngest Child Is Not His

Starting a family in Singapore can be a real challenge. Many end up working long hours just to support their loved ones.

But for a Singaporean delivery rider, 27, with a family of three kids, those long hours ended up with another consequence.

He told Shin Min Daily News that his helper caught his wife having an affair.

To make matters worse, he also discovered that his youngest son is not his after a paternity test.

Delivery rider discovers affair of wife while he worked to support family

Sin Chew Daily reports via Shin Min Daily News that the delivery rider and his wife, 29, have three children and have been married for almost 10 years.

He works from 10am to 2am the next day, earning between S$6,000 and S$7,000 monthly. Of this, he gives $5,000 to his wife to manage finances, saying that he trusts and loves her a lot. The rest of the money is spent on daily necessities like fuel and food, cigarettes, and the occasional betting ticket.

Their youngest child is around 10 months old. However, when his youngest son was born, the doctor told the man that his blood type differed from his parents.

While he did not think much about it at the time, he harboured suspicions when his wife started to leave the house early and returned late sometime around March this year.

Then, in May, he caught her cuddling with another man and found out that she was having an affair.

In June, his domestic helper informed him that his wife had let her lover into the house while he was overseas, and sent an image of him lying in bed.

As someone with a family herself, his domestic helper could not stand by and watch the adultery unfold without telling the delivery rider.

Although his helper was uneasy with the domestic issues occurring with her employers and wanted to resign, the rider persuaded her to stay so that she could help take care of the children and housework.

Paternity test reveals his youngest child is not his

Remembering that his son had a different blood type, he took a paternity test at the urging of his relatives.

Indeed, the boy was not his child.

After seeing the report, I broke down.

Although the man did not tell his wife that he’d taken a paternity test, he said that she admitted to it during an argument about getting divorced.

However, he’s still prepared to take care of all three children even though one of them isn’t his, as he’d done so after the youngest child was born, and treats him like his own son.

Wife demands divorce & custody

After the affair’s discovery, the couple discussed getting divorced. However, the wife wants custody of all three children, as well as alimony and the house.

The man did not want a divorce but is now feeling disheartened as his wife has engaged a lawyer. However, he is willing to fight for custody and the house, not wanting to leave them to his wife’s lover.

“She once complained that I was outside all the time and not spending enough time with her, saying that it was like she had no husband. But with three children and a mortgage, I had to work hard to give the family a good life. I thought she would understand, but things turned out this way,” he said.

When I asked my wife why she wanted to leave, she said it was because there was no communication.

Hope delivery rider & wife can resolve differences after affair

Trust, communication, and being emotionally there for the family are imperative for a healthy relationship. But at the same time, money is just as important.

Although the man worked hard to provide for his family, his trust was betrayed heavily by the person he loved most.

It is yet another blow that one of their children turned out to not be his. But despite this, he loves his youngest son like his own, which is admirable.

We hope that the family will be able to resolve their differences in a way that will not affect the children, as they are innocent parties in this drama.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.