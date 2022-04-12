Ex-MP Amrin Amin Mourns Gambas Ave Tragedy, Calls For Better Protection Of Delivery Riders

Amrin Amin Says Government Reviewing Protection For Food Delivery Riders

The recent tragedy of an expecting father losing his life in an accident at Gambas Avenue has shocked Singaporeans. Many were heartbroken in the wake of the incident as pictures and news of grieving relatives circulated online.

As a result, Singaporeans have called for more measures to prevent future mishaps. One of them is former member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin, who emphasised the need to offer better protection for delivery riders.

He has shared that there is an ongoing review to enhance the support such riders need. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) apparently announced the initiative back in 2021 to overwhelming approval.

Ex-MP wants more protection for delivery riders

As the nation mourned the recent passing of a food delivery rider in a tragic accident, ex-MP for Sembawang Amrin Amin shared his thoughts via a Facebook post on 12 Apr.

Expressing his sadness over the tragedy, Mr Amrin first extended his condolences to the victim’s family.

The victim, 24-year-old Jason Tan, reportedly crashed into another motorcyclist in the accident on Sunday (10 Apr) along Gambas Avenue. Parademics pronounced him dead at the scene.

In light of the accident, Mr Amrin cited the need to increase protection for food delivery riders. He noted that workers without employment contracts are not covered under Workmen Compensation. However, Grab and Deliveroo riders have free accident insurance coverage.

Therefore, Mr Amrin urged all operators to follow suit for their employees.

On the authorities’ end, a review is apparently in progress, aiming to strengthen support for delivery riders. This review will also evaluate additional benefits for riders such as CPF, medical, and other protection.

Mr Amrin concluded his post by reiterating the need to better protect delivery riders and other gig workers. He stated,

I hope this tragedy will strengthen our resolve and catalyse efforts to better protect our gig workers.

Ongoing review to improve benefits for riders

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported in 2021 that MOM had introduced a committee looking into increasing the benefits for delivery riders.

The advisory committee would look into areas such as housing adequacy, adequate work injury compensation, and union representation.

Speaking during a National Day rally that year, PM Lee Hsien Loong highlighted the need to better assist our delivery riders.

According to PM Lee, these workers lack basic job protection due to the absence of an employment contract. Many of the usual benefits are hence not accessible to them.

His comments were apparently appreciated by local food delivery riders. Many employees whom CNA interviewed welcomed the increase in attention to union representation for riders, in addition to other advantages.

Hope riders & gig workers will get better support

It is now more evident than ever that our food delivery riders are owed a minimum standard of basic protection. Their jobs can be dangerous, and such tragedies remind us of the need to offer them support.

We wish Mr Tan and his family our deepest condolences. Perhaps in the wake of this tragedy, local authorities can do more to bolster our riders and prevent such incidents in the future.

Featured image adapted from Amrin Amin on Facebook and by MS News, for illustration purposes only.