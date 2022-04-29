S’pore Dengue Cases Exceed 6,000 This Year, Households With Multiple Breeding Offences May Face Penalties

Over 6,000 Dengue Cases Reported In 2022, NEA Urges Mosquito Prevention Measures

Singapore’s DORSCON level may now be at Yellow as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, but there is another health concern that is on the rise.

In mid-April, the National Environment Agency (NEA) logged 736 dengue cases in one week. This was the highest weekly case count since Sep 2020. Unfortunately, that number has continued to grow.

The authorities recently identified 941 dengue cases in the week ending 23 Apr. So far, 6,000 cases have been recorded this year, surpassing the number of infections in 2021.

NEA is now urging the public to take urgent action to stop the breeding of mosquitoes in their homes. Failure to do so could result in a hefty fine and jail time.

NEA records 941 dengue cases in one week

According to NEA’s statement on Thursday (28 Apr), 941 dengue cases were reported in the week ending 23 Apr, over 200 more than the previous week.

The Straits Times (ST) notes that this is the highest seven-day count since Aug 2020, which saw 1,153 cases in one week.

The latest update brings the number of dengue infections in Singapore to more than 6,000 this year, exceeding the 5,258 cases reported in 2021.

This is even before the traditional peak dengue season, which is from June to October.

NEA added that there are 193 active dengue clusters as of Tuesday (26 Apr). The number of Aedes mosquito breeding sites has also almost doubled from around 1,300 in February to 2,400 in March.

Public urged to take action to prevent mosquito breeding

While NEA has managed to close almost 400 dengue clusters since the beginning of the year, they are still finding “multiple mosquito breeding habitats” and “habitats with profuse mosquito breeding”.

This includes residential premises along Borthwick Drive and Grove Avenue, condominium compounds in Bukit Batok and Hougang, a carpark at Cheong Chin Nam Road, and a construction site in Serangoon.

Those responsible will face “strong enforcement action” due to their failure to carry out mosquito control checks amidst the severe dengue situation.

NEA warned that those who commit “repeat mosquito breeding offences” could be fined up to S$5,000 and/or jailed for up to three months for their first conviction. Repeat offenders will receive harsher penalties.

Remember to perform the Mozzie Wipeout

Residents are urged to cooperate with officers’ dengue checks and take action to reduce the mosquito population.

They can do so by regularly practising the Mozzie Wipeout “B-L-O-C-K” steps:

B reak up hardened soil

reak up hardened soil L ift and empty flowerpot plates

ift and empty flowerpot plates O verturn pails and wipe their rims

verturn pails and wipe their rims C hange water in vases

hange water in vases Keep roof gutters clear and place insecticide

NEA also advises the public to perform these steps at least once a week.

Do our part to protect the community

Neglecting to perform the necessary basic mosquito checks can lead to devastating consequences.

It is up to us to ensure that our premises are free of mosquito breeding habitats so the dengue problem can be brought under control.

After all, if there’s anything the pandemic has taught us, it’s that we should never be complacent when it comes to something that could affect the health and safety of ourselves and everyone around us.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia and the National Environment Agency.

