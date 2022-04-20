Dengue Cases Rising Sharply In S’pore, Residents Reminded To Empty Water At Roof Gutters & Plant Pots

Dengue Cases Rise In Singapore With 159 Active Clusters

The whole world has been engaged in a high-profile battle with Covid-19 over the past two years.

While the pandemic has subsided enough for some restrictions to be lifted, dengue remains a silent enemy in Singapore as cases continue to rise.

From 10 to 16 Apr, 736 cases of dengue were reported in Singapore — the highest weekly case count since 2020.

Calling it a “serious dengue situation”, the National Environment Agency (NEA) reminded Singaporeans to take the necessary steps to protect themselves.

Record high of 736 dengue cases recorded in one week

According to The Straits Times (ST), 736 cases of dengue were logged in Singapore between 10 and 16 Apr. This is the highest weekly case count since Sep 2020, when 937 cases were recorded.

There were apparently 159 active clusters as of Monday (18 Apr). Out of these, 33 had 10 or more cases.

This surge comes earlier than the usual peak dengue season, which is from June to October.

Weather and WFH contributed to increasing dengue infections

In their report, NEA identified three possible causes of the recent surge in infections.

First, the warm and humid weather lately could have caused the population of Aedes mosquitoes – the species that transmit dengue – to grow.

Therefore, residents are urged to empty water in roof gutters and plant pots to prevent the mosquitoes from breeding.

Secondly, the previously uncommon dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) is now spreading here.

Finally, since many Singaporeans are working from home, they have higher exposure to the mosquitoes, which feed during the day.

Therefore, there has been an abnormally high number of dengue infections in Singapore during this period.

NEA urges public to remove stagnant water from environment

To eradicate the problem, NEA is working together with various agencies and Town Councils to rid public areas and housing estates of potential mosquito breeding hotspots.

The public can also do their part by removing stagnant water so the mosquitoes do not have a place to breed.

Here are the NEA’s Mozzie Wipeout ‘B-L-O-C-K’ steps:

Break up hardened soil

Lift and empty flowerpot plates

Overturn pails and wipe their rims

Change water in vases

Keep roof gutters clear and place insecticide inside

We should all play our part to fight dengue

While many of us may understandably be pre-occupied with Covid-19 concerns, it is vital for us to watch out for dengue as well.

We can all do our part in preventing dengue by doing the Mozzie Wipeout regularly in our surroundings.

Hopefully, cases will stop increasing at such a rapid pace and everyone can stay safe during this period.

