Staff at Taiwan dental clinic accuses director of installing camera under desk & filming female employees

A female administrative staff member has accused the director of a dental clinic in Taiwan of installing a camera under a computer desk and filming female employees.

According to SETN, the staff member surnamed Jian (transliterated from Mandarin) posted her claim on Threads on 28 Feb.

She called the act “super weird and disgusting” as the clinic assistants and counter staff wear short skirts at work.

Female clinic employee alleges secret filming

Ms Jian accused the clinic director of installing the camera and suspected that it had been there for a long time.

“We don’t usually bend down to look under the desk, which is why we only found out now,” Ms Jian explained.

She then wondered what they should do and worried that reporting it to the police while staying at the job would make things difficult.

Additionally, she said the clinic’s doctors knew several police officers.

The post did not specify the clinic, and it was subsequently taken down, but not before it gained attention and sparked heated discussions among netizens.

Clinic claims camera is not recording

On the same day, Jingxin United Dental Clinic (transliterated from Mandarin) posted a statement on Facebook saying they have been made aware of Ms Jian’s accusations.

Subsequently, it has filed a police report and requested an investigation to clear its name.

The clinic explained that the camera, which was located under the counter, was intended to monitor the cash deposit box for daily cash reconciliation purposes.

It clarified that the camera was not used for recording any footage of employees and assured the public that no videos had been stored or accessed.

It added that the police search it requested had confirmed that it was impossible for them to film the employees’ private parts.

The clinic said it also notified “the employee who posted the false post” to remove it to prevent the public from speculating and making comments.

“If any false comments that damage the clinic continue to be made, we will pursue relevant legal responsibilities,” it said.

Police say camera was not in operation

Police also stated that they found a surveillance camera under the clinic’s counter.

However, the camera was not in operation and had no memory card or SIM card.

Additionally, they did not find footage on the clinic’s computers or on relevant personnel’s mobile phones.

Despite this, they confiscated the camera, a set of wires, and a mobile phone from the scene.

They will also notify the clinic’s head, Director Ding (transliterated from Mandarin), to come in for questioning and the collection of his fingerprints and DNA, FTV News reported.

Ms Jian also filed charges against the clinic for sexual invasion of privacy, false imagery, and invasion of privacy.

