Lawyer in Hong Kong pleads guilty to having sex with 12-year-old girl & filming her during acts

39-year-old lawyer pleads guilty to having sex with 12-year-old girl

On Monday (3 Nov), a 39-year-old lawyer in Hong Kong pleaded guilty to having sex with a 12-year-old girl and filming her during the act.

The accused, Kelvin Luk Kin-ting, received five charges, including two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13, two counts of producing child pornography, and one count of causing a person under the age of 16 to produce pornography.

He is set to receive his sentence on 17 Nov, after the judge obtains his psychological and psychiatric reports.

Lawyer meets underaged girl on dating app

According to HK01, Luk met the unnamed 12-year-old girl through the dating app “Heymandi” in early 2024, and lied to her about being 28 years old.

On 4 March 2024, the two met at an MTR station and travelled together to Luk’s residence, kissing during the ride.

After eating, Luk began kissing the underage girl, took her to his bedroom, and asked her to take off her clothes.

After she complied, Luk touched her breast, inserted his fingers into her genitals, and asked if they could have sexual intercourse.

When the girl gave her consent, Luk wore a condom and performed the act, taking 20 nude photos of the girl on his mobile phone.

Lawyer removes condom in middle of sexual intercourse

Later that month, on the 28th, the two met for the second time and went to Luk’s residence.

After the girl drank one or two cans of beer out of curiosity, Luk asked her if they could have sex, to which she agreed, taking off her clothes.

The girl then drank several more cans of beer, making her feel dizzy.

Later, the two began to have sexual intercourse, with Luk wearing a condom at first. However, he removed it mid-act, claiming to be sensitive to latex, Dimsum Daily reported.

The girl confronted Luk for removing the condom, but he continued the sexual activity, with the two later engaging in oral sex.

This time, the defendant took 184 nude photos of the girl and filmed nine videos of their sexual act, which he later sent to her.

Girl’s father discovers explicit messages

On 4 May 2024, while checking her phone, the girl’s father discovered her messages with Luk, as well as several nude selfies.

The girl admitted to having sex with the lawyer, prompting her father to report the incident to the police the next day.

Investigators found the indecent photos and vidoes from her phone.

They also discovered messages in which Luk asked if the girl watched pornography and masturbated, professed his affection for her, asked for photos of her breasts, and suggested that she performed oral sex on him while intoxicated.

Additionally, they saw messages of the child asking Luk about contraception, to which he replied he was allergic to condoms.

On 8 May 2024, police arrested Luk on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13 and subsequently found photos and videos of them on his mobile phone.

