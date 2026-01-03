S$0.10 deposit scheme for canned & bottled drinks starting on 1 April, with 6-month transition period

S$0.10 deposit for canned & bottled drinks may be refunded at Reverse Vending Machines

Retailers can start levying a deposit of S$0.10 for selected canned and bottled drinks from 1 April, in a scheme intended to encourage recycling.

There will be a transition period, which has been extended to six months, said Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, in a Facebook post on Saturday (3 Jan).

Deposit to be levied for drinks in plastic & metal containers

Under the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), consumers will pay a S$0.10 deposit on pre-packaged beverages in plastic and metal containers, ranging from 150 ml to 3 litres.

Drinks that carry the S$0.10 deposit will have a “deposit mark” on their containers, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Consumers can get a refund when they return the empty containers to designated return points, including so-called “reverse vending machines”.

These return points will be set up at larger supermarkets, with more return points possibly in community spaces such as Community Clubs and town centres.

Mix of containers on shelves during transition period

While the scheme will officially start on 1 April, there will be a six-month transition period till 30 Sept, Dr Puthucheary said.

This transition period has been extended after feedback that the original three-month period may not be enough for companies to clear their existing beverage stocks.

This means that most drink containers with the refundable S$0.10 deposit are likely to be seen in outlets “only closer to the later part of the transition”, he noted, adding:

During the transition, consumers can expect a mix of containers on the shelves – some with the refundable deposit and others without.

By 1 Oct, though, all regulated beverages must be labelled with the deposit mark and carry a S$0.10 deposit.

More details to be shared in coming weeks

Dr Puthucheary said the BCRS is meant to encourage the recycling of drink containers and is “a significant step towards Singapore’s circular economy goals”.

To ensure its rollout is practical and smooth, the authorities have been working closely with stakeholders such as retailers and a consortium formed by beverage producers Coca-Cola Singapore, F&N and Pokka.

The consortium, BCRS Ltd, will share more details in the coming weeks, including how to look out for the deposit mark and where to return the empty containers.

Featured image adapted from BRCS Ltd. and TheSmartLocal.