Woman in Thailand denied S$4.4K deposit after landlord marks 300 blemishes inside house

Woman in Thailand denied deposit due to blemishes inside house

A woman in Thailand was shocked to learn that her landlord was pocketing her ฿110,000 (S$4,400) deposit, citing the blemishes found inside the home.

She had moved into the house when it was brand new but did not disclose the exact location of the rental or if she had lived with others.

Upon moving out and handing over the property, the woman found that her landlord had marked each and every one of the 300 blemishes with yellow post-it notes.

She shared her story on Facebook on Thursday (30 Jan) and sought legal advice to remedy her situation.

Landlord marks down entire house for blemishes

In the now viral post, the woman shared photos of the post-it notes scattered all over the house.

The “issues” ranged from stains and scuffs on the flooring to larger dents in the wall.

The woman elaborated that her landlord expected her to pay for damages to the property, on top of seizing her sizeable deposit.

In an attempt to get her deposit back, she tried to fix some of the issues pointed out by the landlord.

Hiring help to fix the damage

In a follow-up post, the woman explained that she not only hired workers to fix the blemishes, but also paid quite the sum for it.

When she moved in, the house had been brand new. As a result, she said that a lot of those blemishes came from moving the furniture into the home.

But to return the house to its original state, she hired workers to not only deep clean, but also fix the paint, and even mow the lawn and trim the garden.

However, the landlord was still unsatisfied by the repairs.

They said the paint was not an exact match to the old paint and even marked extra blemishes.

The landlord utlimately decided to use her deposit to completely redo the floors and deep clean.

They then provided her with a detailed bill of the work, and sent her the ฿20,000 (S$800) that was leftover from the deposit.

Stunned by the developments, the woman turned to Facebook for advice as she contemplated bringing her situation to court.

Netizens left stunned by the story

The story left many observers shocked, with many taking the side of the renter.

A commenter who skimmed through the photos of the house remarked that it still looked new.

Another netizen suggested that the landlord should not rent out the house if they were scared of a few blemishes.

Meanwhile, one Facebook user speculated that the landlord had already spent the deposit before the handover and was scrambling for excuses to not return the sum.

Also read: Landlord in Taiwan discovers tenant’s skeletal remains after more than a year of unpaid rent

Featured image adapted from Facebook.