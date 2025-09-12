Xie Yao Quan & Christopher de Souza to be nominated as Deputy Speakers on 22 Sept

Xie Yao Quan & Christopher de Souza to be nominated as deputy speakers for 15th Parliament of Singapore

Deputy Leader of the House Zaqy Mohamad announced on Friday (12 Sept) that he will nominate Christopher de Souza and Xie Yao Quan for election as Deputy Speakers.

In a Facebook post, Zaqy highlighted the important role of Deputy Speakers in “upholding the dignity of Parliament, safeguarding impartiality, and promoting constructive, respectful debate across party lines.”

He expressed confidence that both Members of Parliament (MPs) would bring “a strong sense of duty, sound judgment, and respect for the rules and spirit of parliamentary democracy.”

Mr Zaqy Mohamad will table the nominations on 22 Sept, when Parliament next sits.

De Souza brings experience & legal clarity

Mr Christopher de Souza, who entered Parliament in 2006, already has experience in the role, having served as Deputy Speaker from 2020 to 2025.

A lawyer by training, he is known in the House for his calm demeanour, fairness, and legal clarity, Mr Zaqy wrote. In the last Parliament, he chaired the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Home Affairs and Law. He also moved a motion to reinforce Singapore’s fight against drugs.

Responding to the nomination, Mr de Souza pledged to do his “very best for all Members and Officers of Parliament.”

Xie Yao Quan recognised for grounded advocacy

Mr Xie Yao Quan, MP for Jurong Central SMC, entered Parliament in 2020. He currently chairs the GPC for Social Development and Family and serves as Deputy Chair of the GPC for National Development.

In his speeches, Mr Xie had championed issues ranging from housing affordability and ComLink+ support for lower-income families to policies for “sandwiched” households.

Mr Zaqy praised his “thoughtfulness, empathy and keen focus on practical solutions.”

Mr Xie wrote in a response to the nomination that there is “much to learn”,

“If elected, I will discharge my responsibilities to the best of my abilities,” he added.

Deputy Speakers to support Speaker Seah Kian Peng

In Parliament, the Speaker oversees the proceedings and enforces the rules of Parliament. This is to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of Parliamentary business.

Seated at the head of the House, he decides whose turn it is to speak and regulates the speech times of MPs. He is assisted by two Deputy Speakers.

Hence, if elected, the two MPs will support Speaker Seah Kian Peng in presiding over debates and ensuring the orderly conduct of proceedings. They will also stand in when the Speaker is absent.

