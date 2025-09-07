‘You are forever my Senior Minister and my DPM’: Sun Xueling pays tribute to Teo Chee Hean after MP swearing-in

Sun Xueling recalls Teo Chee Hean’s no-nonsense advice from writing speech in Hokkien to ‘pressing on’

The first sitting of Singapore’s 15th Parliament on 5 Sept opened with MPs taking their oaths of allegiance, but for Pasir Ris–Punggol MP Sun Xueling, it was also a moment to reflect on the man she calls her “special mentor”, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Shortly after the swearing-in, Ms Sun — who also serves as Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport — posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, praising Mr Teo as “fair, just, and stoic”, describing him as an unyielding rock in politics and in life.

Teo Chee Hean’s words that left a mark

In her post, Ms Sun recounted the guidance she had received from Mr Teo over the years — often delivered in just a few words, but always impactful.

When she struggled during her first election, Mr Teo advised her simply: “Say a few words in Hokkien.”

She ended up delivering a speech in the dialect, and it struck a chord with residents.

When she raised concerns about what mattered most to residents, she mentioned milk powder prices.

His response was blunt but decisive: “Do something about it.”

Spurred by those words, she filed an adjournment motion and later joined a task force that tackled the issue, helping to lower costs for families.

Even in tough times, his advice remained steady and succinct: “Just press on.”

‘Forever my Senior Minister and my DPM’

Ms Sun credited these encounters as defining moments in her political career, saying Mr Teo’s quiet strength gave younger MPs space to “learn, fail, and try again”.

“He knows each of us, our strengths and our weaknesses,” she wrote, adding that his quiet strength was a rare attribute.

As Parliament begins its new term, she ended her tribute with a note of respect and affection:

Thank you SA Teo. You are forever my Senior Minister and my DPM.

Mr Teo had retired from politics this year after 33 years in the office and 53 years in public service.

Parliament kicks off with reminder: ‘Not livestream on TikTok’

This new Parliament sees 94 elected MPs and 2 Non-Constituency MPs, the largest in Singapore’s history.

Three MPs — Tan Kiat How, Eric Chua, and Sylvia Lim — will be sworn in later, according to Channel NewsAsia.

In his opening remarks, Speaker Seah Kian Peng urged MPs to keep debates “robust and spirited” but also disciplined, keeping remarks clear, concise, and impactful.

He cautioned against performative gestures, reminding MPs that the chamber is not a social media platform.

“And yes, please resist playing to the gallery,” he quipped. “This is the House of Parliament, not livestream on TikTok.”

Also read: Jeffrey Siow, Sun Xueling & Yeo Wan Ling visit Sengkang West Bus Depot at 4.30am

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sun Xueling on Facebook.