Jeffrey Siow, Sun Xueling & Yeo Wan Ling visit Sengkang West Bus Depot at 4.30am

Special guests make pre-dawn visit to Sengkang West Bus Depot

While most of Singapore was still fast asleep last week, a few special guests were already up and about.

At 4.30am, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, together with Senior Minister of State Sun Xueling and NTWU Executive Secretary Yeo Wan Ling, were wide awake for a pre-dawn visit to the Sengkang West Bus Depot (SWD).

It was not for a press conference or high-level meeting, but to meet the unsung heroes who keep Singapore’s transport system running like clockwork.

SBS Transit CEO Jeffrey Sim hosted them with breakfast alongside bus captains and technicians before their early shifts began.

Mr Siow took the opportunity to personally engage with transport workers, listening to their stories and understanding the challenges they face in their day-to-day duties.

Visitors given tour of bus depot facilities

After breakfast, the visitors were taken on a tour of SWD, which holds the distinction of being Singapore’s first multi-storey bus depot that supports the large-scale rollout of electric buses.

They saw the depot’s advanced EV charging systems with smart technology up close during their visit.

Another standout feature was the depot’s onsite staff quarters, the first of its kind in Singapore.

The eight-storey residence can comfortably house up to 350 transport workers, and includes 39 apartment units with ensuite toilets, kitchens, and yard spaces.

In their Facebook post, SBS Transit expressed gratitude to Mr Siow, Ms Sun, and Ms Yeo for their early morning visit and continued support.

Mr Siow has also shared a snippet of his experience on Facebook, where he reflected that “the job of a bus captain or depot staff is not easy”.

“We all wish for more bus services to get to the places we want to go,” he said.

“But for each bus service, there is a group of dedicated personnel, quietly working for Singaporeans, every day, in the hours of the early morning to well past midnight.”

Also read: Coffee Bus pops up at Toa Payoh Interchange, serves brews & nostalgia to celebrate transport workers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.