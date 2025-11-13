Korean confinement centre that cared for celeb mums like Son Ye-jin opens in S’pore, packages from S$35K

Korean confinement centre DeRAMA opens first overseas branch at Artyzen Singapore

When some of South Korea’s most famous celeb mums want to recuperate in comfort and luxury after giving birth, who do they call? DeRAMA, apparently.

The confinement centre has just opened its first overseas branch at the five-star Artyzen Singapore, making it a new name in the Lion City.

However, it has operated since 2008 in a sprawling eight-storey complex in Seoul.

K-drama and K-pop fans would certainly recognise some of its glittering clientele: Son Ye-jin (wife of Hyun Bin), Lee Min-jung (wife of Lee Byung-hun), Min Hyo-rin (wife of BIGBANG’s Taeyang) and Lee Bo-young (wife of Ji Sung), to name a few.

Now, new mothers in Singapore can enjoy the same indulgent postpartum care these stars once did without having to hop on a plane. In fact, even the car ride won’t take that long — Artyzen sits in a leafy pocket of Orchard that’s central yet calm, away from the city bustle.

Luxury meets clinical expertise

In Singapore, most women rely on confinement nannies to guide them through the first month after giving birth. DeRAMA takes a very different approach.

Instead of nannies, licensed, Korean-trained nurses handle every part of mum and baby’s care. They’re available 24/7, keeping a close eye on recovery, checking in on newborns, supporting breastfeeding and sleep routines, and stepping in the moment something appears off.

This creates a clinical-grade care system wrapped in the high-end comfort of a hotel. Most importantly, it gives mothers the freedom to fully rest without the constant worry about whether their baby is okay.

DeRAMA CEO Kim Hyo tells MS News that their spa treatments are also a massive part of what many mothers, whether celebrity or not, love about their experience.

Singapore therapists trained to Korean standards

Korean standards guide the training of Singapore therapists, and many of them also head to Seoul for additional training.

So mums here receive the same level of care as those at DeRAMA’s flagship centre.

More than just a “treat yourself” moment, the programme helps the body recover more comfortably after childbirth.

Led by a spa manager with over a decade of experience, the spa focuses on the early postpartum period. This “Golden Time” is when the body is most responsive to gentle healing, realignment, and reshaping.

Each package includes sessions such as full-body radiofrequency therapy, a hair shampoo service, and customised manual treatments that help alleviate swelling, tension, circulation issues, and other common postpartum concerns.

Staff can even arrange couple sessions if the husband wants to join in. All while the baby chills safely in the nursery just a few steps away.

And yes, dads are welcome to stay and share the experience as well. While the hotel charges their meals separately, they can still enjoy the full range of amenities and facilities throughout the stay.

For privacy and security, DeRAMA allows only its clients and their newborns on the floor. Friends and other family members who wish to visit can meet the new parents elsewhere in the hotel. This ensures a calm and protected environment for all guests during this sensitive period.

Room includes essentials & a special recovery bath

For a little extra pampering, every room comes with a Sitz bath machine, a simple warm-water soak designed for the perineal area.

It may not sound glamorous, but it does a lot. The warm soak helps ease swelling, soothe soreness, improve circulation, and support the body’s natural healing process. According to DeRAMA, it can also help mums feel cleaner and more refreshed, especially when movement is still tender in the early days.

The team also stocks each suite with thoughtful amenities for both mum and baby.

For mothers, there are practical recovery essentials, such as nursing pads, breast milk storage bags, a cooler bag, and bamboo nappies. There are also breast pumps and perineal cushions to make feeding and moving around much more comfortable.

You’ll also find a complete set of hair and body care by Atopalm, a gentle Korean brand known for its low-irritation formulas. These are great for sensitive postpartum skin and for easing the hair fall that often happens after childbirth.

Babies get their own goodies, too.

Every newborn receives their own Pigeon bottle set to use throughout the stay (DeRAMA avoids communal bottle stations to reduce cross-infection risks). And before heading home, little ones leave with a sweet gift set of baby wipes and Atopalm bath products.

Thoughtfully crafted confinement meals brought to your room

Another highlight at DeRAMA is the food.

Korean nutritionists, doctors, and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) experts design the meals. Artyzen’s chefs then freshly prepare them, creating a menu that’s comforting, balanced, and nourishing without feeling repetitive.

You’ll enjoy classic Korean postpartum staples, such as seaweed soup, alongside familiar local flavours and TCM-inspired ingredients that support recovery, circulation, and milk production.

The way the staff serve the meals makes the experience feel especially thoughtful. Each dish arrives carefully plated and delivered straight to your room on a neatly arranged tray, a small detail that genuinely transforms the experience.

Everything feels more like a meal a luxury hotel would serve you, rather than typical “confinement food”. This ties in perfectly with the rest of the stay while still providing mums with exactly what they need nutritionally.

Why DeRAMA’s chose Singapore for first overseas expansion

When asked why DeRAMA chose Singapore as its first international home, Mr Kim explained that the country already has some of the best healthcare and hospitality standards in Asia. He added that people here naturally understand the importance of proper postpartum care.

The demand for professional postnatal recovery has always been strong, but most parents turn to home-based nannies or small centres. To Mr Kim, this made Singapore the ideal place to introduce DeRAMA’s medical-based, premium postpartum system to a global audience.

He also shared that while DeRAMA bases its care system on a standardised, medically proven Korean model, the Singapore branch incorporates elements that mums here are already familiar with.

The programme combines Korean, local, and TCM practices. This creates a recovery experience that seamlessly integrates into the local context while remaining true to DeRAMA’s clinical foundations.

While different cultures have their own confinement practices, Mr Kim explained that DeRAMA’s core care plans remain consistent.

Instead of changing the fundamentals, the team adjusts only what affects recovery. This includes massage intensity, daily routines, and overall comfort, all tailored to each mother’s condition and healing pace.

DeRAMA packages priced from S$35,000 for 2 weeks

DeRAMA has already welcomed a few happy guests since opening their doors, and the early feedback has been glowing.

Naturally, with its luxurious amenities and clinical-grade care, the experience comes at a premium.

Packages at the Singapore branch start from S$35,000 for a two-week stay in a regular Suite, and go up to S$100,000 for four weeks in the Garden Suite.

Mothers can also choose to stay for as long as six months, though most book between two and four weeks.

Mr Kim acknowledges that the packages sit at the higher end of the market. However, he emphasises that the pricing reflects the depth of care mothers receive. This ranges from freshly prepared, nutritionist-approved meals to round-the-clock monitoring by trained nurses.

In Singapore, he says, the team has worked to blend medical-grade protocols with hotel-style hospitality. Thus, creating a level of support that many mothers find both reassuring and worthwhile.

For more information on DeRAMA, visit their official website.

Also read: Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin Welcome First Child, Mother & Son Are Well

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.