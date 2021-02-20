Desmond Lee Offers Full Support To Family, Says Tree Fall Is Being Investigated By Independent Arborist

Many Singaporeans are still shocked at how a young, healthy woman’s life was taken in an instant when a tree fell on her at Marsiling Park.

Source

Perhaps showing the public’s depth of feeling for the victim, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said he has visited her family to extend his condolences.

He’s also “deeply saddened” by the tragedy, and empathises with her parents’ pain and shock.

Ms Loke Xiao Li’s family tells minister about her life

In a Facebook post on Saturday (20 Jan), Mr Lee said he visited the family of 38-year-old Ms Loke Xiao Li that morning.

Source

Incidentally, Mr Lee’s ministry is in charge of the National Parks Board (NParks), which operates Marsiling Park.

Ms Loke’s family shared with the minister about her childhood and growing up years, as well as their affection for her.

Source

She worked hard & was close to her collegues

On Thursday (18 Feb), it was also revealed that Ms Loke worked at Mediacorp’s Channel NewsAsia (CNA) studio.

She was a hardworking employee, Mr Lee said, and often came back late from the office.

Many of her colleagues were close to her, though, and they came to the wake to mourn her passing.

Source

Desmond Lee offers full support & assistance

Thus, Mr Lee acknowledged that Ms Loke’s family are going through “immeasurable” pain and shock.

Their loss is also irreplaceable.

Thus, he sends them his deepest condolences.

He’s also offered the ministry’s full support and assistance to help them tide them over this period.

Cause of tree failure being investigated

As for the tree failure, it’s cause is being investigated, Mr Lee said.

While the police are leading the investigation, they’re also being assisted by arborists from NParks.

An independent arborist will also be joining the investigation, he added.

Source

All trees in park checked

Marsiling-Yew Tee MP Zaqy Mohamad had previously asked NParks to inspect all the trees in the park, and Mr Lee confirmed that they had done so.

Source

Dr Leong Chee Chiew, commissioner of parks and recreation at NParks, said that following checks, the facility remains safe for the public.

The 20m araucaria excelsa tree that claimed Ms Loke’s life was last inspected in Apr 2020, and it was deemed to be healthy.

Our heartfelt condolences

Given that Ms Loke was well-loved by friends and family, her loss will definitely be hard to bear.

Kudos to Mr Lee for paying his respects, and showing that he’s taking responsibility for this tragic incident.

Hopefully, the authorities will get to the bottom of the reasons why the tree failure occurred.

MS News sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ms Loke. May she rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from YouTube and Facebook.