DFS Has Buy 5 Get 1 Free Promo On Wines Under $35

Romantic home dinners with bae or a small get-together with friends may sound run-of-the-mill, until you include some fine wine to the equation.

You won’t have to break the bank to add the atas touch when DFS Singapore online shop has a wide range of wines under $35.

Along with a buy 5 get 1 free promo till 28 Mar, you’ll have every reason to stock up for future dinner parties.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the best deals we’ve found on their website.

DFS wines have fruity blends to sweeten romantic home dinners

Rather than booking a fancy dinner weeks in advance, you can whip up a feast at home, and pair it with an extravagant blend to celebrate any special occasion.

Indulge in a bottle of Grand Bateau Rouge while engaging in intimate conversations with bae. As you take a sip of this impeccable Bordeaux Blend, you’ll recognise the hint of black cherries, blackcurrant, prunes, vanilla, and violets.

Grand Bateau Rouge 0.75L – $25 (UP: $35.93)

Image courtesy of DFS

Since wine prices are going for cheap, consider copping a bottle of their Los Vascos El Aniversario Grande Reserve, if that goes better with the spread you’ve prepared.

Sweet and smooth on the palate, this vibrant ruby red concoction is the perfect accompaniment to home-cooked steaks.

Los Vascos El Aniversario Grande Reserve 2018 0.75L – $25.60 (UP: $44.48)

Image courtesy of DFS

A glass of wine can help you and bae unwind after a stressful work day, and it helps that the Wincarnis Tonic Wine comes with a load of health benefits.

Made with a fusion of therapeutic herbs and spices, this natural tonic is packed with energy-giving Vitamin B complex that can improve blood pressure and circulation.

Wincarnis Tonic Wine 1L – $25.00 (UP: $47.04)

Image courtesy of DFS

If you’re not into full-bodied wines, the lighter Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc concocted from a blend of strawberries, cherries, and summer floral aromas might be more up your alley.

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 0.75L – $35.00 (UP: $46.28)

Image courtesy of DFS

Have the white wine with lighter proteins like fish or chicken, so you won’t feel so full after the late-night feast.

Dessert wines to round off a lovely meal

Those who’d love some alcohol with sweet treats at the end of their meals would adore DFS’ range of dessert wines.

For couples relishing creamy desserts and fresh fruits, a bottle of Beni di Batasiolo Bosc Dla Rei, Moscato d’Asti is highly recommended. Savour this straw-yellow concoction with luscious grapes and a lingering aromatic flavour.

Beni di Batasiolo Bosc Dla Rei, Moscato d’Asti DOCG 0.75L – $25.00 (UP: $39.19)

Image courtesy of DFS

Desserts that have a dash of spice will taste even better when paired with the Brass Tacks Moscato. Couples will find that the light, refreshing flavors of peaches and apricots are further intensified by the mix of honey and citrus.

Brass Tacks California Moscato 0.75L – $19.50 (UP: $50.56)

Image courtesy of DFS

Keep your wine fridge full with DFS’ buy 5 get 1 free promo

Whatever the special occasion may be, having a good bottle of wine on hand will make celebrations more cheerful.

On top of the under $35 price tag, DFS is also having a buy 5 get 1 free promo from now till 28 Mar.

Simply select from the options available on their site and proceed to checkout.

A minimum spend of $150 entitles you to free shipping, which you can easily hit if you intend to go on a wine haul.

You wouldn’t have to worry about tax and duty fees either, as they’re all absorbed by DFS, just like how it was in the good ol’ days at Changi Airport.

Spoil bae with affordable wines

Date nights give us every excuse to drink to our heart’s content, but preparing an impressive evening for bae can be tough on your wallet.

With these affordable wines from DFS, you can spoil your SO with quality wines on a budget. Hopefully, you can host romantic dinners that you’ll both remember for years to come.

