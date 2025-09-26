Residents in Hong Kong turn to diapers & pads to seal windows amid Typhoon Ragasa

Hong Kong residents use pads & diapers in creative ways during Typhoon Ragasa

As Hong Kong reopens after locking down for 36 hours due to Typhoon Ragasa, viral posts on social media show the lengths residents went to in order to prevent the storm from affecting them — including using diapers and sanitary pads to seal windows.

These storm protection measures extended beyond the home too, with several others applying creative solutions to protect their vehicles from storm damage.

In a viral Threads post, one Hong Kong resident shared their solution to the water leakage issue — sealing the gaps in their windows using sanitary pads.

According to the netizen, they had even purchased the pads in a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

The post prompted many to praise the user for their creativity, although some did say that it seemed like an excessive show of wealth.

However, this was not the only clever way that residents of Hong Kong dealt with the storm.

In an image shared on Dimsum Daily, one person decided to secure a large adult diaper to their air conditioning unit.

Others in mainland China also resorted to chaining down their vehicles to protect them.

One person even lifted their vehicle on jack stands to prevent water from seeping in while also chaining the car to the ground.

Hong Kong reopens after storm passes

According to Reuters, Hong Kong’s airports have resumed service on Thursday (25 Sept) after shutting down for 36 hours.

Parts of the island are experiencing flooding, and more 100 people have been reportedly injured.

Meanwhile in Taiwan, Ragasa has killed 14 people.

An additional 22 people are still missing as authorities conduct searches.

Featured image adapted from @miki.m_mm on Threads and Dimsum Daily.