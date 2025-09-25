Southern China evacuates nearly 2 million people ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa, flights to & from region cancelled

1.9 million evacuated in southern China ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa

1.9 million people were evacuated in southern China since Tuesday (23 Sept), in preparation for Super Typhoon Ragasa.

According to China Times, 1,891,138 people were evacuated from Guangdong, while 8,000, including tourists, were evacuated from Weizhou Island.

Super Typhoon Ragasa was expected to make landfall from Zhanjiang to Shenzhen by Wednesday (24 Sept), bringing with it level 17 winds — the highest on China’s monitoring scale.

Between 25cm to 45cm of rainfall was expected in parts of Guangdong, Fujian, and Zhejiang provinces, while waves as high as seven metres were expected near the Guangdong coast, South China Morning Post reported.

Super Typhoon Ragasa is said to possibly be more powerful than Hato in 2017 and Mangkhut in 2018, both of which wreaked destruction in Guangdong.

Several cities at standstill as typhoon approaches

Classes, work, markets, factories, and transportation were suspended in 10 cities, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Dongguan, and Zhuhai.

Additionally, in Shenzhen, highways were closed and all bus, taxi, and subway services were halted.

Even the city’s tallest building and one of the world’s tallest buildings, Ping An Finance Centre, which stands at nearly 600 metres tall, was prepared for the typhoon.

As residents in Shenzhen were advised to stay indoors and stockpile food and water, many online grocery stores have announced that they have run out of several items and are short of delivery staff.

Although supermarket shelves were empty, the local government assured that 7,000 tonnes of vegetables were on their way to replenish the city’s food supply.

Hundreds of flights cancelled across southern China

Flights going to and from southern China were also affected by the incoming typhoon.

On Tuesday (23 Sept), Guangzhou announced that all flights were cancelled until Wednesday evening.

Zhuhai Jinwan Airport cancelled 21 flights, while Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport cancelled 210 departing flights and 319 incoming flights.

Nanning Wuxu International Airport also cancelled seven flights by 8pm, China Times reported.

To prepare for the typhoon, the airport reinforced aircraft, facilities, and equipment, and maintained a strong communication and collaboration with airlines.

Passengers whose flights were delayed or cancelled were also provided meals, transportation, and accommodations.

